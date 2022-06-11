These 19 large-cap stocks have now dropped at least 60% from their 52-week highs

The latest inflation figures on June 10 were worse than expected and the effect on stock prices was brutal. A list of stocks in the S&P 500 and the Nasdaq-100 Index that have fallen at least 60% from 52-week highs is below.

The consumer-price index report for May from the Bureau of Labor Statistics came in much worse than expected, with a 1% increase in prices during the month and a year-over-year CPI increase of 8.6% — a new 40-year record.

Hand-in-hand with the inflation report was a record-low figure for the University of Michigan’s Consumer Sentiment Index.

Weak consumer sentiment points to the weakest stock sector

Here’s a summary of performance for the 11 sectors of the S&P 500

and other broad indexes, as of 11:40 a.m. ET on June 10:

Index Price change – June 10 Price change – 2022 Decline from 52-week intraday high Date of 52-week intraday high Consumer Discretionary -4.3% -30% -33% 11/19/2021 Information Technology -3.7% -25% -26% 12/27/2021 Financials -3.6% -17% -22% 01/12/2022 Materials -3.1% -10% -10% 12/31/2021 Communication Services -3.0% -28% -33% 09/01/2021 Industrials -3.0% -14% -15% 01/04/2022 Energy -2.4% 57% -5% 06/08/2022 Real Estate -1.8% -20% -20% 12/31/2021 Health Care -1.7% -11% -12% 04/08/2022 Utilities -0.8% -1% -8% 04/08/2022 Consumer Staples -0.4% -7% -12% 04/20/2022 S&P 500 -2.9% -18% -19% 01/04/2022 Dow Jones Industrial Average -2.5% -13% -15% 01/05/2022 Nasdaq Composite Index -3.6% -28% -30% 11/22/2021 Nasdaq-100 Index -3.6% -28% -29% 11/22/2021 Source: FactSet

All 11 sectors of the S&P 500 were down for the day.

The only sector with a positive return in 2022 has been energy, with a 57% gain as the price of West Texas Crude Oil

has risen 59%, based on continuous forward-month prices compiled by FactSet.

Stocks down at least 60% from their 52-week highs

To take a broader look at large companies suffering the biggest share price declines, we added the components of the Nasdaq-100 Index

to the S&P 500 for a list of 519 companies after removing duplicates. (The Nasdaq-100 includes the largest 100 nonfinancial companies, by market capitalization, in the full Nasdaq Composite Index

Within that enlarged group, these 19 stocks have dropped at least 60% from their 52-week highs:

Company Ticker Price change – June 10 Price change – 2022 Decline from 52-week high Date of 52-week intraday high DocuSign Inc. DOCU,

-24.53% -24.6% -56.8% -79% 08/10/2021 Etsy Inc. ETSY,

-8.70% -8.2% -65.2% -75% 11/26/2021 Moderna Inc. MRNA,

-5.16% -5.9% -50.4% -75% 08/10/2021 PayPal Holdings Inc. PYPL,

-5.72% -6.3% -58.2% -75% 07/26/2021 Netflix Inc. NFLX,

-5.10% -4.7% -69.5% -74% 11/17/2021 Zoom Video Communications Inc. Class A ZM,

-1.20% -2.5% -41.5% -74% 07/07/2021 Lucid Group Inc. LCID,

-4.56% -4.2% -52.5% -69% 11/17/2021 Okta Inc. Class A OKTA,

-5.06% -5.9% -60.2% -68% 09/03/2021 Align Technology Inc. ALGN,

-2.09% -3.5% -61.4% -66% 09/23/2021 MercadoLibre Inc. MELI,

-7.58% -7.4% -48.6% -65% 09/02/2021 Carnival Corp. CCL,

-5.80% -5.4% -44.9% -65% 06/09/2021 Under Armour Inc. Class A UAA,

-3.80% -4.1% -52.4% -63% 11/19/2021 Penn National Gaming Inc. PENN,

-5.07% -5.4% -38.1% -63% 09/08/2021 Atlassian Corp. PLC Class A TEAM,

-6.25% -7.1% -52.3% -62% 10/29/2021 Caesars Entertainment Inc. CZR,

-9.29% -8.1% -50.7% -62% 10/01/2021 Illumina Inc. ILMN,

-9.03% -9.6% -46.6% -61% 08/16/2021 Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd. NCLH,

-4.36% -4.5% -36.7% -61% 06/09/2021 Zscaler Inc. ZS,

-4.25% -5.6% -52.9% -60% 11/19/2021 Ceridian HCM Holding Inc. CD,

-5.73% -4.6% -49.7% -60% 11/03/2021

Click on the tickers for more about each company.

