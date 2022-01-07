These 19 Browns will be free agents after the 2021 season ends

With the end of the 2021 season coming soon, several Cleveland Browns will be spending their last weeks with the team. There are 19 current members of the Browns roster whose contracts expire when the disappointing 2021 season ends.

Here are the 19 players who will be free agents after the season, in order of 2021 salary. Restricted free agents are designated with the RFA label. Exclusive rights free agents are not included.

DE Jadeveon Clowney

DE Takkarist McKinley

DT Malik Jackson

OL Chris Hubbard

LB Anthony Walker

TE David Njoku

WR Rashard Higgins

DB M.J. Stewart

LB Malcolm Smith

P Dustin Colquitt

LB Elijah Lee

DT Sheldon Day

DE Ifeadi Odenigbo

WR Ryan Switzer

TE Stephen Carlson (RFA)

DE Porter Gustin (RFA)

S Ronnie Harrison

K Chase McLaughlin (RFA)

RB D’Ernest Johnson (RFA)

