These 16 stocks in the S&P 500 crumpled at least 9% a day after the Fed raised rates

These 16 stocks in the S&P 500 crumpled at least 9% a day after the Fed raised rates

by

One day after U.S. stocks got a reprieve as the Federal Reserve lifted its target range for short-term interest rates by 0.75 percentage point, inflation fears built a new wall of worry to send U.S. stocks plunging on June 16.

The S&P 500
SPX
ended with a 3.3% decline after hitting a new 52-week intraday low, with 97% of its components down for the day. More than a third of the stocks slumped at 5%. The benchmark U.S. index has now fallen 23.1% for 2022.

Read: U.S. inflation expected to keep running hot: Traders see 4 straight months of roughly 9% or higher CPI readings

The day’s worst performers

These 16 stocks in the S&P 500 skidded at least 9% on June 16:

Company

 Ticker

 Industry

 Price change – June 16

 Price change – 2022

 Decline from 52-week intraday high

 Date of 52-week intraday high
Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd.

 NCLH Cruise Lines

 -12%

 -50%

 -68%

 06/17/2021
Royal Caribbean Group

 RCL Cruise Lines

 -11%

 -54%

 -64%

 11/08/2021
Carnival Corp.

 CCL Cruise Lines

 -11%

 -57%

 -71%

 06/17/2021
Penn National Gaming Inc.

 PENN Casinos/ Gaming

 -11%

 -48%

 -69%

 09/08/2021
Enphase Energy Inc.

 ENPH Semiconductors

 -10%

 -7%

 -40%

 11/22/2021
Generac Holdings Inc.

 GNRC Electrical Products

 -10%

 -36%

 -57%

 11/02/2021
Aptiv PLC

 APTV Auto Parts: OEM

 -10%

 -48%

 -52%

 11/04/2021
Etsy Inc.

 ETSY Internet Retail

 -9%

 -68%

 -78%

 11/26/2021
Ralph Lauren Corp. Class A

 RL Apparel/ Footwear Retail

 -9%

 -27%

 -36%

 02/22/2022
IPG Photonics Corp.

 IPGP Semiconductors

 -9%

 -51%

 -62%

 08/02/2021
Caesars Entertainment Inc.

 CZR Casinos/ Gaming

 -9%

 -60%

 -69%

 10/01/2021
Diamondback Energy Inc.

 FANG Oil & Gas Production

 -9%

 24%

 -18%

 06/08/2022
MGM Resorts International

 MGM Casinos/ Gaming

 -9%

 -39%

 -46%

 11/08/2021
American Airlines Group Inc.

 AAL Airlines

 -9%

 -32%

 -47%

 06/17/2021
Marathon Oil Corp.

 MRO Oil & Gas Production

 -9%

 56%

 -23%

 05/31/2022
Tesla Inc.

 TSLA Motor Vehicles

 -9%

 -40%

 -49%

 11/04/2021
Source: FactSet

Tesla
TSLA
made the list of the day’s worst-performing stocks, after the company raised prices for its electric vehicles.

With so many double-digit losses on the list for 2022, many analysts working for brokerage firms expect these stocks to roar back over the next year. Here’s a summary of ratings and consensus price targets for the group:

Company

 Ticker

 Share “buy” ratings

 Share neutral ratings

 Share “sell” ratings

 Closing price – June 16

 Consensus price target

 Implied 12-month upside potential
Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd.

 NCLH 47%

 53%

 0%

 $10.38

 $21.38

 106%
Royal Caribbean Group

 RCL 47%

 41%

 12%

 $35.16

 $80.17

 128%
Carnival Corp.

 CCL 31%

 52%

 17%

 $8.75

 $20.39

 133%
Penn National Gaming Inc.

 PENN 75%

 25%

 0%

 $26.91

 $56.56

 110%
Enphase Energy Inc.

 ENPH 70%

 27%

 3%

 $169.60

 $231.00

 36%
Generac Holdings Inc.

 GNRC 91%

 9%

 0%

 $223.99

 $390.44

 74%
Aptiv PLC

 APTV 75%

 18%

 7%

 $86.16

 $146.25

 70%
Etsy Inc.

 ETSY 68%

 32%

 0%

 $69.00

 $138.42

 101%
Ralph Lauren Corp. Class A

 RL 47%

 48%

 5%

 $87.14

 $118.18

 36%
IPG Photonics Corp.

 IPGP 46%

 39%

 15%

 $83.99

 $150.25

 79%
Caesars Entertainment Inc.

 CZR 94%

 6%

 0%

 $37.67

 $106.43

 183%
Diamondback Energy Inc.

 FANG 88%

 12%

 0%

 $133.68

 $183.50

 37%
MGM Resorts International

 MGM 55%

 45%

 0%

 $27.39

 $53.48

 95%
American Airlines Group Inc.

 AAL 17%

 66%

 17%

 $12.16

 $19.65

 62%
Marathon Oil Corp.

 MRO 61%

 32%

 7%

 $25.66

 $35.00

 36%
Tesla Inc.

 TSLA 61%

 28%

 11%

 $639.30

 $968.60

 52%
Source: FactSet

There are majority “buy” ratings for 10 of the stocks, among analysts polled by FactSet.

Don’t miss: Here’s a winning investment strategy for a long period of commodity shortages