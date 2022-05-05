These 10 stocks in the S&P 500 soared at least 8% after the Fed made its big move — but only 3 have gains for 2022

by

Wednesday turned into a big day for stocks — the S&P 500 index had its largest one-day percentage gain in nearly two years — after the Federal Reserve raised the federal funds rate by half a percentage point and announced plans to begin reducing its bond portfolio next month.

But key stock-market benchmarks — and many of the day’s biggest movers — remain deep in the red for the year, underscoring what a difficult period it has been for investors. The Nasdaq Composite Index
COMP,
+3.19%,
which added 3.2% on Wednesday, has plummeted 17.1% for 2022. The Dow Jones Industrial Average
DJIA,
+2.81%
is down a more modest 6.3% for the year after Wednesday’s 2.8% bump.

The day’s winners among the S&P 500

Among the S&P 500
SPX,
+2.99%,
10 stocks rose at least 8% on May 4:

Company

 Ticker

 Price change – May 4

 Price change – 2022

 Decline from 52-week high

 Date of 52-week intraday high
Paycom Software Inc.

 PAYC,
+13.78% 		13.8%

 -21.0%

 -41.3%

 11/02/2021
Generac Holdings Inc.

 GNRC,
+11.79% 		11.8%

 -25.6%

 -50.1%

 11/02/2021
Enphase Energy Inc.

 ENPH,
+9.98% 		10.0%

 4.9%

 -32.0%

 11/22/2021
Starbucks Corp.

 SBUX,
+9.83% 		9.8%

 -30.2%

 -35.4%

 07/23/2021
Xylem Inc.

 XYL,
+9.63% 		9.6%

 -24.7%

 -34.9%

 09/02/2021
Amcor PLC

 AMCR,
+9.61% 		9.6%

 9.2%

 -0.4%

 05/04/2022
Albemarle Corp.

 ALB,
+9.31% 		9.3%

 -7.8%

 -26.1%

 11/22/2021
Advanced Micro Devices Inc.

 AMD,
+9.10% 		9.1%

 -30.9%

 -39.5%

 11/30/2021
Etsy Inc.

 ETSY,
+8.75% 		8.8%

 -50.1%

 -64.5%

 11/26/2021
SolarEdge Technologies Inc.

 SEDG,
+8.35% 		8.3%

 1.4%

 -27.0%

 11/22/2021
Source: FactSet

