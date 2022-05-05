These 10 stocks in the S&P 500 soared at least 8% after the Fed made its big move — but only 3 have gains for 2022

Wednesday turned into a big day for stocks — the S&P 500 index had its largest one-day percentage gain in nearly two years — after the Federal Reserve raised the federal funds rate by half a percentage point and announced plans to begin reducing its bond portfolio next month.
But key stock-market benchmarks — and many of the day’s biggest movers — remain deep in the red for the year, underscoring what a difficult period it has been for investors. The Nasdaq Composite Index
COMP,
which added 3.2% on Wednesday, has plummeted 17.1% for 2022. The Dow Jones Industrial Average
DJIA,
is down a more modest 6.3% for the year after Wednesday’s 2.8% bump.
The day’s winners among the S&P 500
SPX,
10 stocks rose at least 8% on May 4:
|Company
|Ticker
|Price change – May 4
|Price change – 2022
|Decline from 52-week high
|Date of 52-week intraday high
|Paycom Software Inc.
|
PAYC,
|13.8%
|-21.0%
|-41.3%
|11/02/2021
|Generac Holdings Inc.
|
GNRC,
|11.8%
|-25.6%
|-50.1%
|11/02/2021
|Enphase Energy Inc.
|
ENPH,
|10.0%
|4.9%
|-32.0%
|11/22/2021
|Starbucks Corp.
|
SBUX,
|
9.8%
|-30.2%
|-35.4%
|07/23/2021
|Xylem Inc.
|
XYL,
|9.6%
|-24.7%
|-34.9%
|09/02/2021
|Amcor PLC
|
AMCR,
|9.6%
|9.2%
|-0.4%
|05/04/2022
|Albemarle Corp.
|
ALB,
|9.3%
|-7.8%
|-26.1%
|11/22/2021
|Advanced Micro Devices Inc.
|
AMD,
|9.1%
|-30.9%
|-39.5%
|11/30/2021
|Etsy Inc.
|
ETSY,
|8.8%
|-50.1%
|-64.5%
|11/26/2021
|SolarEdge Technologies Inc.
|
SEDG,
|8.3%
|1.4%
|-27.0%
|11/22/2021
|Source: FactSet
