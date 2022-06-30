These 10 stocks in the S&P 500 lost $4.2 trillion of investors’ money during the first half of 2022

The first half of 2022 is over, and good riddance for investors: The S&P 500 Index declined 20.6%.
Below are two lists of the worst-performing stocks in the S&P 500
this year.
First, here are the 10 companies whose market capitalizations dropped the most during the first six months of 2022. The 2021 figures are for all of that year.
They aren’t necessarily the worst performers in the benchmark index on a percentage basis, but the companies are so large that their market values have plunged the most:
|Company
|Ticker
|Change in market cap – 2022
|Price change – 2022
|Price change – 2021
|Apple Inc.
|
|-$700,446
|-23.0%
|33.8%
|Amazon.com Inc.
|
|-$610,379
|-36.3%
|2.4%
|Microsoft Corp.
|
|-$604,244
|-23.6%
|51.2%
|Alphabet Inc. Class A
|
|-$579,820
|-24.8%
|65.3%
|Meta Platforms Inc. Class A
|
|-$552,105
|-52.1%
|23.1%
|Tesla Inc.
|
|-$363,617
|-36.3%
|49.8%
|Nvidia Corp.
|
|-$356,300
|-48.5%
|125.3%
|Netflix Inc.
|
|-$189,771
|-71.0%
|11.4%
|Home Depot Inc.
|
|-$151,272
|-33.9%
|56.2%
|PayPal Holdings Inc.
|
|-$140,691
|-63.0%
|-19.5%
|Source: FactSet
Click on the tickers for more about each company.
The market cap decline for Alphabet Inc. is for the company’s combined Class A
and Class C
shares.
Here are the 10 stocks in the S&P 500 that have fallen the most during 2022 on a percentage basis. Again, the 2021 figures are for 12 months.
|Company
|Ticker
|Change in market cap – 2022
|Price change – 2022
|Price change – 2021
|Netflix Inc.
|
|-$189,771
|-71.0%
|11.4%
|Etsy Inc.
|
|-$18,451
|-66.6%
|23.1%
|Align Technology Inc.
|
|-$33,170
|-64.0%
|23.0%
|PayPal Holdings Inc.
|
|-$140,691
|-63.0%
|-19.5%
|Bath & Body Works Inc.
|
|-$11,829
|-61.4%
|132.2%
|Caesars Entertainment Inc.
|
|-$11,784
|-59.1%
|25.9%
|Carnival Corp.
|
|-$11,178
|-57.0%
|-7.1%
|EPAM Systems Inc.
|
|-$21,067
|-55.9%
|86.5%
|Ceridian HCM Holding Inc.
|
|-$8,620
|-54.9%
|-2.0%
|Royal Caribbean Group
|
|-$10,693
|-54.6%
|3.0%
|Source: FactSet
Netflix Inc.
and PayPal Holdings Inc.
made both lists.
