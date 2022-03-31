These 10 stocks have fallen at least 20% this year, but are expected to soar up to 66% from here

It sure has been a wild ride for investors over the past few weeks, with the benchmark S&P 500 rising 10% from March 8 through March 30. But the broader stock market is still down for 2022.

Below is a list of 10 stocks that have fallen at least 20% this year, but are expected by analysts to rise as much as 66% over the next 12 months.

Lackluster 2022 for most sectors

Here’s a summary of performance, excluding dividends, for the 11 sectors of the S&P 500

SPX,

-1.57%

for 2022 through March 30:

Index Price change – 2022 through March 30 Price change – 2021 Energy 39.6% 47.7% Utilities 4.1% 14.0% Financials 0.4% 32.5% Industrials -1.2% 19.4% Consumer Staples -1.2% 15.6% Materials -1.5% 25.0% Health Care -1.8% 24.2% Real Estate -5.8% 42.5% Information Technology -7.1% 33.4% Consumer Discretionary -7.4% 23.7% Communication Services -10.3% 20.5% S&P 500 -3.4% 26.9% Source: FactSet

All sectors were down for 2022 through March 30, except for energy and utilities, while the broad-based S&P 500 Index was down 3.4%.

Seeing energy on top this and last year isn’t a surprise, as West Texas crude oil

CL.1,

+1.02%

surged 43% in 2022 through March 30, based on continuous forward-month contract prices

CL00,

+1.02% .

Energy was also the strongest sector in 2021, when WTI rose 55%.

Wall Street’s favorite stocks are among the biggest losers of 2022

Starting with the full S&P 500, 52 stocks were down at least 20% for 2022 through March 30. Among those 52, here are the 10 with majority “buy” ratings among analysts surveyed by FactSet, with the most upside potential for the next 12 months implied by consensus price targets:

Company Ticker Price change – 2022 Price change – 2021 Share “buy” ratings Closing price – March 30 Consensus price target Implied 12-month upside potential Bath & Body Works Inc. BBWI -28% 132% 90% $49.90 $83.00 66% General Motors Co. GM,

-3.27% -23% 41% 78% $45.22 $72.55 60% Etsy Inc. ETSY,

-7.64% -39% 23% 65% $134.56 $207.00 54% PayPal Holdings Inc. PYPL,

-2.40% -37% -19% 76% $118.49 $181.65 53% D.R. Horton Inc. DHI,

-5.55% -27% 57% 81% $78.89 $116.88 48% EPAM Systems Inc. EPAM,

+1.23% -56% 87% 63% $293.00 $433.31 48% Synchrony Financial SYF,

-2.57% -23% 34% 68% $35.73 $51.68 45% Fortune Brands Home & Security Inc. FBHS,

-4.41% -27% 25% 58% $77.71 $112.38 45% Align Technology Inc. ALGN,

-1.40% -33% 23% 87% $442.17 $634.00 43% Western Digital Corp. WDC,

-1.92% -22% 18% 63% $50.62 $72.00 42% Source: FactSet

Click on the tickers for more about each company. Click here for Tomi Kilgore’s detailed guide to the wealth of information available for free on the MarketWatch quote page.

Bath & Body Works Inc.

BBWI,

-4.21%

tops the list with 12-month upside potential of 66%, based on the consensus price target, and the company also has the highest percentage of “buy” ratings. The company has become more of a pure-play, following the spinoff of Victoria’s Secret in August.

