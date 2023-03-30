Travis Kelce knows football, but not football coaches. (Photo by Anthony Behar/PA Images via Getty Images)

Kansas City Chiefs tight end Travis Kelce has a lot of talents. Naming current NFL head coaches is not one of the them.

Kelce attempted that challenge during an appearance on “New Heights” with his brother, Philadelphia Eagles offensive lineman Jason Kelce. Jason presented Travis with a picture of all 32 NFL head coaches and asked Travis to name as many as possible. He failed miserably.

It didn’t take long for things to go off the rails. After identifying the first three head coaches, Travis looked at the fourth and said, “Who the f*** is that guy?” The comment drew laughter from Jason. The coach in question was Josh McDaniels of the Las Vegas Raiders.

Other highlights include Travis saying, “I’ve never seen that man in my f***ing life” when talking about Chicago Bears coach Matt Eberflus, Travis not knowing either of the Eagles’ coordinators who took head coaching jobs, calling Dallas Cowboys head coach Mike McCarthy “Matt Foley” after the “Saturday Night Live” character and saying, “There’s no way that guy coaches in the NFL, man” when talking about Kevin Stefanski of the Cleveland Browns.

Kelce correctly identified about half the head coaches in the NFL. Thankfully, he got Chiefs coach Andy Reid.

The Kelce brothers started “New Heights” on YouTube roughly six months ago. On the program, the two brothers provide insight on the NFL and react to news and changes around the league. If the above clip is any indication, the Kelces like to have a good time.

It’s tough to blame Travis for not knowing every head coach in the NFL. The Chiefs don’t play opponents consistently and you can’t expect him to know the newest head coaches by their looks. Still, there are a few, mostly McDaniels, that Travis should know. He did score four touchdowns against the Raiders last season.

The least he could do is learn their coaches name.