There’s an animal hiding in this video — and it serves as a reminder. Can you spot it?

A clever animal ducked inside thick bushes just outside the Oregon Department of Fish and Wildlife office to shelter from stubborn wintry conditions.

Officials shared a video of the perfectly camouflaged duck to Twitter on Tuesday, April 4. The duck is virtually invisible until the camera zooms in on her hiding spot.

”We have one mallard nesting right in front of us,” the person filming the video said.

“It may not feel like it, but it’s spring, and that means we’ll have a bunch of chicks, goslings and ducklings, among others, running around soon,” officials said in the post. “Please leave wildlife alone so they can go about the work of making more wildlife.”

Someone wrote in the comments on the post that they’ve been starting to see more and more signs of spring, including seeing and hearing more birds and seeing more flowers.

“Daffodils are popping up. And I’ve even seen a few trilliums,” they said in the comment. “Spring is trying its hardest to start, but Winter is being stubborn.”

Officials with the state Department of Fish and Wildlife agreed.

“Usually we have ducklings on the water already this time of year, but it seems the adults feel the winter too and have held off to give their young the best chance at survival,” they replied.

So it isn’t just you. Wildlife is tired of this stubborn winter and is ready for spring, too.

