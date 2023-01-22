There’s almost no separation in Super Bowl odds among NFL’s final 4 teams

Usually when the NFL reaches the conference championship round there’s either a team or two that are clearly better than the rest, or one team that probably doesn’t belong.

Not this postseason. All four teams have a good shot at winning it all, shown by one of the smallest gaps from the Super Bowl favorite to the fourth-best odds that you’ll see.

Here are the updated Super Bowl odds at BetMGM:

Kansas City Chiefs +250

Cincinnati Bengals +260

Philadelphia Eagles +270

San Francisco 49ers +280

It might be a while before you see a Super Bowl favorite at just +250 with two games left, or the team with the fourth-best odds at +280.

It’s also interesting that both AFC teams take the top two spots. That likely means whoever wins the AFC will also be favored in Super Bowl LVII, though a key injury in the AFC title game or a great performance in the NFC title game could change that.

Both conference championship games have a small spread. The Chiefs opened as 1.5-point favorites over the Bengals. The Eagles opened as 1.5-point favorites over the 49ers. Philadelphia quickly shifted to a 2.5-point favorite after the line was posted, though that could tighten up as the week goes on.

It’s rare to get to this point in any season, regardless of the sport, and none of the four remaining teams are a clear favorite or big underdog. We only have three NFL games left and judging from the odds, every team left has about the same chance of winning the Lombardi Trophy.