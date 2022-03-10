There’s a huge Nintendo Switch and Mario game sale right now

We may receive commission from purchases made via links on this page. Pricing and availability are subject to change.

Nintendo Switch? With this deal, it’s more like Nintendo SWISH! (Photo: Nintendo)

The Nintendo Switch is one of the most popular game consoles of all time, which helps explain why it’s often hard to find (Best Buy is currently out of stock online) and rarely discounted (current price at Amazon and everywhere else: $299).

Good news: For a limited time, and while supplies last, Daily Steals has the Nintendo Switch Console (Neon Red/Neon Blue) for $279 shipped when you apply promo code SBDSYHO at checkout. That’s currently the best deal you’ll find anywhere.

$279 with promo code

Granted, $20 isn’t a huge savings, but it’s better than no savings — and it will help defray the cost of a new game. Speaking of which, the Switch is notable not just for an extensive library of top-rated titles, but also for its split personality: It’s a handheld gaming system that can also dock for couch-based TV play.

If you’ve never shopped at (or heard of) Daily Steals, rest easy: It’s legit. The company has been around for years and often serves up some of the best prices anywhere — as is the case here.

Once you’ve completed the console purchase, head to Walmart to get $20 off a selection of super-popular Mario games. These include Mario Kart 8: Deluxe Edition ($39.99, was $59.99), Super Mario Bros U: Deluxe (same) and Luigi’s Mansion 3 (also same). There are discounts on various accessories as well, including the excellent Mario Kart Live: Home Circuit ($60, was $100).

I don’t have a ton of experience playing Switch games, but if yours is a two-player household, I definitely recommend checking out Unravel 2. It’s available as a digital download from Nintendo proper for just $5 right now.

See the game sale at Walmart

