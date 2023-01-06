“Therell be no Ukrainians soon”

Ukraine’s Defence Intelligence has published an intercepted phone call between a Russian occupier and his wife.

Source: Press service of Defence Intelligence of Ukraine

Quote:

“Babe, these are just Khokhols [a derogatory Russian term for Ukrainians – ed.], they’re just rubbish, just dust, damn it. Why do you even care about them? F**k, it’s our nation that’s going to be wiped off the face of the earth. It’s our people who’ll be killed there, and those who aren’t will be crawling and begging for mercy. Forget about their nation; it won’t exist any more. Wait a bit longer and it will be wiped off the face of the earth and that’ll be it: there won’t be any more of this hatred of Khokhols.

They’re to blame for what they’ve done, so the sooner they all die, the better.”

“What about the children?”

“I don’t give a f*ck about them either. I f**king despise their children, all the kids of these motherf**kers. These bastards are taught to hate Russians in their summer camps. A Khokhol child should be f**king strangled immediately. Right away, in the f**king womb. That’s what I’m going to do. That’s what I am doing. Well, okay, bye.

Okay, love you.”

