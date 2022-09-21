There Were ‘Hundreds of People Watching’

“Barbie” lead star and producer Margot Robbie revealed she was “mortified” at the viral set photos of her dressed in character alongside co-star Ryan Gosling, who plays Ken. During “The Tonight Show with Jimmy Fallon,” Robbie opened up about the leaked production pictures while promoting David O. Russell’s “Amsterdam.”

“I can’t tell you how mortified we were, by the way,” Robbie said. “We look like we’re like laughing and having fun, but dying on the inside. Dying. I was like, this is the most humiliating moment of my life.”

Host Jimmy Fallon asked Robbie if she realized the “Barbie” photos would be dissected over the internet upon release.

“No!” Robbie said. “I mean, I knew that we had some exteriors to shoot in L.A. I knew, OK, once you were doing exteriors, you’re gonna get papped. There’s probably going to be a little crowd of people who are going to stand out, because, you know, we stand out a little bit in those outfits. So I knew there was going to be a little bit of attention, and probably some photos would get out there, but not like it did. It was like mad. It was like hundreds of people watching.”

“Barbie,” written and directed by Greta Gerwig, follows Robbie’s titular doll as she leaves Barbieland and enters the real world. Along with those paparazzi photos that leaked, Gosling as Ken was taped shrieking after Barbie punches a man who grabs her rear end while she’s rollerblading. The ’90s neon ensembles that were splashed around the internet were created by Oscar-winning costume designer Jacqueline Durran.

Durran teamed up again with writer/director Gerwig after collaborating on the costumes for “Little Women,” for which Durran won her second Academy Award (her first was for 2012’s “Anna Karenina”).

And while Robbie was “dying” on the inside during the highly publicized production, co-star Gosling teased that his Ken character is taking that pain quite literally: In short, Ken is struggling. Turns out it’s not all fun and games in the Barbie Dream World.

“That Ken life is even harder than the ‘Gray Man’ life, I think,” Gosling previously told Entertainment Tonight while promoting his Netflix spy caper. “Ken’s got no money, he’s got no job, he’s got no car, he’s got no house. He’s going through some stuff.”

Just don’t think you know anything about “Barbie,” though. “It’s not what you think it is, unless it is,” Gosling, ever an enigma, said. “And then you know what it is, but I don’t think that’s what you think it is. Wait, what are we talking about?”

“Barbie” production wrapped in July 2022, with the film set for a July 2023 release date. For all the details on “Barbie,” click here.

