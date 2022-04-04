There are simply too many Cuocos in the trailer for ‘The Flight Attendant’s’ second season

Kaley Cuoco

The second season of HBO Max’s hit, Emmy-nominated series The Flight Attendant is almost ready for take-off, and the streamer has already started boarding. Kaley Cuoco’s post-Big Bang Theory series in which she plays the titular attendant who’s just trying to handle her love life, her substance abuse issues, and, of course, the fact that she was made a CIA asset. You know, the usual.

The second season trailer primes everyone for what’s coming, and what’s coming is a whole lot of Cuoco. Keeping the Hitchcock pastiche alive as the series dips into De Palma territory, with a little lurid body doubling, Cuoco plays numerous versions of her character Cassie. That might sound great for Johnny Galecki on the Theory, but it’s not doing much for her social life. Too many Cuocos has long been an issue at Cuoco family reunions. Now, it’s all our problem.

Here’s the season’s synopsis:

Cassie Bowden (Kaley Cuoco) is living her best sober life in Los Angeles while moonlighting as a CIA asset in her spare time. But when an overseas assignment leads her to inadvertently witness a murder, she becomes entangled in another international intrigue. The season was filmed in Los Angeles, Berlin and Reykjavik.

In addition to an abundance of Cuocos, series regulars Zosia Mamet, Griffin Matthews, Deniz Akdeniz, and Rosie Perez are all making a comeback. But don’t go folding up those seat-back trays just yet. There are also some wild guest stars, too, including Alanna Ubach, Cheryl Hines, Jessie Ennis, Mae Martin, Margaret Cho, Santiago Cabrera, Sharon Stone, and Shohreh Aghdashloo.

The Flight Attendant’s second season will premiere with two episodes on Thursday, April 21. Two more episodes will premiere on April 28, and then one installment weekly before the finale on May 26.