There are only 80 songs in history that have been certified diamond — here they all are

The RIAA gives diamond certifications to songs that have gone platinum 10 times.

“Timber” by Pitbull and “Thunder” by Imagine Dragons are the most recent songs to receive the honor.

1. “Something About The Way You Look Tonight / Candle in the Wind” by Elton John

The song was released in 1997.Elton John/YouTube

“Something About the Way You Look Tonight / Candle in the Wind” became the first-ever song to be certified diamond on October 9, 1997.

In fact, it received the certification two years before the official diamond award was unveiled by the Recording Industry Association of America (RIAA). In the years since, it has been bestowed sparingly — if a song has moved at least 10 million equivalent units by combining sales and streaming numbers, and if an artist or label requests certification.

2. “Baby” by Justin Bieber featuring Ludacris

“Baby” was released in 2010.Justin Bieber/YouTube

“Baby” was certified diamond on May 9, 2013.

3. “Not Afraid” by Eminem

“Not Afraid” was released in 2010 as the lead single for “Recovery.”Eminem/YouTube

“Not Afraid” was certified diamond on June 10, 2014.

4. “Bad Romance” by Lady Gaga

“Bad Romance” was released in 2009.Lady Gaga/YouTube

“Bad Romance” was certified diamond on May 29, 2015.

5. “Radioactive” by Imagine Dragons

“Radioactive” was released in 2012.Imagine Dragons/YouTube

“Radioactive” was certified diamond on July 6, 2015.

6. “Thrift Shop” by Macklemore and Ryan Lewis featuring Wanz

“Thrift Shop” was released in 2012.Macklemore/YouTube

“Thrift Shop” was certified diamond on November 19, 2015.

7. “Poker Face” by Lady Gaga

“Poker Face” was released in 2008.Lady Gaga/YouTube

“Poker Face” was certified diamond on November 30, 2015.

8. “Call Me Maybe” by Carly Rae Jepsen

“Call Me Maybe” was released in 2011.Carly Rae Jepsen/YouTube

“Call Me Maybe” was certified diamond on September 28, 2016.

9. “Uptown Funk” by Mark Ronson featuring Bruno Mars

“Uptown Funk” was released in 2014.Mark Ronson/YouTube

“Uptown Funk” was certified diamond on October 18, 2016.

10. “Roar” by Katy Perry

“Roar” was released in 2013.Katy Perry/YouTube

“Roar” was certified diamond on June 22, 2017.

11. “Royals” by Lorde

“Royals” was originally released for free on SoundCloud in 2012.Lorde/YouTube

“Royals” was certified diamond on December 8, 2017.

12. “All About That Bass” by Meghan Trainor

“All About That Bass” was released in 2014.Meghan Trainor/YouTube

“All About That Bass” was certified diamond on January 23, 2018.

13. “Despacito” by Luis Fonsi and Daddy Yankee featuring Justin Bieber

“Despacito” was released in 2017. The Justin Bieber remix was released three months later.Luis Fonsi/YouTube

“Despacito” was certified diamond on January 27, 2018.

14. “Firework” by Katy Perry

“Firework” was released in 2010.Katy Perry/YouTube

“Firework” was certified diamond on February 13, 2018.

15. “Lose Yourself” by Eminem

“Lose Yourself” was released in 2002 for the soundtrack of his film “8 Mile.”Eminem/YouTube

“Lose Yourself” was certified diamond on February 28, 2018.

16. “Love the Way You Lie” by Eminem featuring Rihanna

“Love the Way You Lie” was released in 2010.Eminem/YouTube

“Love the Way You Lie” was certified diamond on February 28, 2018.

17. “Blurred Lines” by Robin Thicke featuring Pharrell and T.I.

“Blurred Lines” was released in 2013.Robin Thicke/YouTube

“Blurred Lines” was certified diamond on June 6, 2018.

18. “I Gotta Feeling” by The Black Eyed Peas

“I Gotta Feeling” was released in 2009.Black Eyed Peas/YouTube

“I Gotta Feeling” was certified diamond on June 6, 2018.

19. “Party Rock Anthem” by LMFAO featuring Lauren Bennett and GoonRock

“Party Rock Anthem” was released in 2011.LMFAO/YouTube

“Party Rock Anthem” was certified diamond on June 6, 2018.

20. “Counting Stars” by OneRepublic

“Counting Stars” was released in 2013.OneRepublic/YouTube

“Counting Stars” was certified diamond on August 20, 2018.

21. “Closer” by The Chainsmokers featuring Halsey

“Closer” was released in 2016.The Chainsmokers/YouTube

“Closer” was certified diamond on September 17, 2018.

22. “Cruise” by Florida Georgia Line

“Cruise” was released in 2012.Florida Georgia Line/YouTube

“Cruise” was certified diamond on October 10, 2018.

23. “Dark Horse” by Katy Perry featuring Juicy J

“Dark Horse” was released in 2013.Katy Perry/YouTube

“Dark Horse” was certified diamond on December 12, 2018.

24. “Just the Way You Are” by Bruno Mars

“Just the Way You Are” was released in 2010.Bruno Mars/YouTube

“Just the Way You Are” was certified diamond on January 11, 2019.

25. “Shape of You” by Ed Sheeran

“Shape of You” was released in 2017.Ed Sheeran/YouTube

“Shape of You” was certified diamond on January 24, 2019.

26. “Thinking Out Loud” by Ed Sheeran

“Thinking Out Loud” was released in 2014.Ed Sheeran/YouTube

“Thinking Out Loud” was certified diamond on February 8, 2019.

27. “We Are Young” by Fun. featuring Janelle Monáe

“We Are Young” was released in 2011.Fueled By Ramen/YouTube

“We Are Young” was certified diamond on June 13, 2019.

28. “I’m Yours” by Jason Mraz

“I’m Yours” was originally released as a demo in 2005 and officially in 2008.Jason Mraz/YouTube

“I’m Yours” was certified diamond on June 24, 2019.

29. “The Hills” by The Weeknd

“The Hills” was released in 2015.The Weeknd/YouTube

“The Hills” was certified diamond on June 28, 2019.

30. “See You Again” by Wiz Khalifa featuring Charlie Puth

“See You Again” was released in 2015 for the soundtrack of “Furious 7.”Wiz Khalifa/YouTube

“See You Again” was certified diamond on September 24, 2019.

31. “God’s Plan” by Drake

“God’s Plan” was released in 2018.Drake/YouTube

“God’s Plan” was certified diamond on September 25, 2019.

32. “Congratulations” by Post Malone featuring Quavo

“Congratulations” was released in 2016.Post Malone/YouTube

“Congratulations” was certified diamond on October 8, 2019.

33. “Old Town Road” by Lil Nas X featuring Billy Ray Cyrus

“Old Town Road” was released as a single on April 5, 2019.Lil Nas X/YouTube

“Old Town Road” is the fastest song in history to be certified diamond. It received the honor on October 22, 2019, less than one year after its original release.

34. “Trap Queen” by Fetty Wap

“Trap Queen” was released on April 22, 2014.Harlem Fetty/YouTube

“Trap Queen” was certified diamond on November 8, 2019.

35. “Perfect” by Ed Sheeran

“Perfect” was released on September 26, 2017.Ed Sheeran/YouTube

“Perfect” was certified diamond on December 20, 2019.

36. “Shake It Off” by Taylor Swift

“Shake It Off” was released in 2014.Taylor Swift/YouTube

“Shake It Off” was certified diamond on March 13, 2020, making Swift the first female artist in US history to have both a diamond-certified single and album (2008’s “Fearless”).

37. “Happy by Pharrell

“Happy” was released on November 21, 2013.Pharrell/YouTube

“Happy” was certified diamond on May 6, 2020.

38. “Meant to Be” by Bebe Rexha featuring Florida George Line

“Meant to Be” was released on October 24, 2017.Bebe Rexha/YouTube

“Meant to Be” was certified diamond on August 17, 2020.

39. “Grenade” by Bruno Mars

“Grenade” was released on September 28, 2010.Bruno Mars/YouTube

“Grenade” was certified diamond on October 2, 2020.

40. “Pumped Up Kicks” by Foster the People

“Pumped Up Kicks” was released on September 14, 2010.FosterThePeople/YouTube

“Pumped Up Kicks” by Foster the People was certified diamond on October 13, 2020.

41. “All of Me” by John Legend

“All of Me” was released on August 12, 2013John Legend/YouTube

“All of Me” was certified diamond on October 13, 2020.

42. “Baby Shark” by Pinkfong

Pinkfong’s “Baby Shark” was uploaded to YouTube on November 26, 2015.Pinkfong! Kids’ Songs & Stories/YouTube

“Baby Shark” was certified diamond on November 5, 2020.

43. “Rockstar” by Post Malone featuring 21 Savage

“Rockstar” was released on September 15, 2017.Post Malone/YouTube

“Rockstar” was certified diamond on November 9, 2020.

44. “Sunflower (Spider-Man: Into the Spider-Verse)” by Post Malone and Swae Lee

“Sunflower” was released on October 18, 2018.Post Malone/YouTube

“Sunflower (Spider-Man: Into the Spider-Verse)” was certified diamond on November 9, 2020.

45. “Stay With Me” by Sam Smith

“Stay With Me” was released on April 14, 2014.Sam Smith/YouTube

“Stay With Me” was certified diamond on November 12, 2020.

46. “Party in the U.S.A.” by Miley Cyrus

“Party in the U.S.A.” was released on August 11, 2009.HollywoodRecordsVevo/YouTube

“Party in the U.S.A.” was certified diamond on December 7, 2020.

47. “Sicko Mode” by Travis Scott featuring Drake

“Sicko Mode” was released on August 21, 2018.Travis Scott/YouTube

“Sicko Mode” was certified diamond on December 9, 2020.

48. “Bodak Yellow” by Cardi B

“Bodak Yellow” was released on June 16, 2017.Cardi B/YouTube

“Bodak Yellow” was certified diamond on March 8, 2021, making Cardi B the first female rapper in history to have a diamond-certified single.

49. “Bohemian Rhapsody” by Queen

“Bohemian Rhapsody” was released on October 31, 1975.Queen/YouTube

“Bohemian Rhapsody” was certified diamond on March 25, 2021.

50. “Sorry” by Justin Bieber

“Sorry” was released on October 22, 2015.Justin Bieber/YouTube

“Sorry” was certified diamond on March 29, 2021.

51. “Hey, Soul Sister” by Train

“Hey, Soul Sister” was released on August 11, 2009.Train/YouTube

“Hey, Soul Sister” was certified diamond on April 7, 2021.

52. “Low” by Flo Rida featuring T-Pain

“Low” was released on October 9, 2007.Flo Rida/YouTube

“Low” was certified diamond on April 22, 2021.

53. “Stressed Out” by Twenty One Pilots

“Stressed Out” was released on November 10, 2015.Fueled By Ramen/YouTube

“Stressed Out” was certified diamond on April 30, 2021.

54. “Somebody That I Used to Know” by Gotye featuring Kimbra

“Somebody That I Used to Know” was released on July 5, 2011.gotyemusic/YouTube

“Somebody That I Used to Know” was certified diamond on May 6, 2021.

55. “That’s What I Like” by Bruno Mars

“That’s What I Like” was released as a single on January 30, 2017.Bruno Mars/YouTube

“That’s What I Like” was certified diamond on May 21, 2021.

56. “When I Was Your Man” by Bruno Mars

“When I Was Your Man” was released as a single on January 15, 2013.Bruno Mars/YouTube

“When I Was Your Man” was certified diamond on May 21, 2021, making Mars the first artist in history with five diamond-certified songs.

57. “Sail” by AWOLNATION

“Sail” was released as a single on November 8, 2010.Red Bull Records

“Sail” was certified diamond on June 14, 2021.

58. “Moves Like Jagger” by Maroon 5

“Moves Like Jagger” was released as a single on June 21, 2011.Maroon 5/YouTube

“Moves Like Jagger” was certified diamond on July 1, 2021.

59. “Sad!” by XXXTentacion

“Sad!” was released as a single on March 2, 2018.XXXTENTACION/YouTube

“Sad!” was certified diamond on August 13, 2021.

60. “Demons” by Imagine Dragons

“Demons” was released on January 28, 2013.Imagine Dragons/YouTube

“Demons” was certified diamond on August 31, 2021.

61. “Believer” by Imagine Dragons

“Believer” was released as a single on February 1, 2017.Imagine Dragons/YouTube

“Believer” was certified diamond on August 31, 2021.

62. “Lean On” by Major Lazer and DJ Snake featuring MØ

“Lean On” was released as a single on March 2, 2015.Major Lazer/YouTube

“Lean On” was certified diamond on September 17, 2021.

63. “Havana” by Camila Cabello featuring Young Thug

“Havana” was released as a single on August 3, 2017.Camila Cabello/YouTube

“Havana” was certified diamond on October 4, 2021.

64. “Stronger” by Kanye West

“Stronger” was released as a single on July 31, 2007.Kanye West/YouTube

“Stronger” was certified diamond on October 6, 2021.

65. “Super Bass” by Nicki Minaj

“Super Bass” was released as a single on April 5, 2011.Nicki Minaj/YouTube

“Super Bass” was certified diamond on November 9, 2021.

66. “Life Is Good” by Future featuring Drake

“Life Is Good” was released as a single on January 10, 2020.Future/YouTube

“Life Is Good” was certified diamond on November 22, 2021.

67. “Girls Like You” by Maroon 5 featuring Cardi B

“Girls Like You” was released as a single on May 30, 2018.Maroon 5/YouTube

“Girls Like You” was certified diamond on November 29, 2021.

68. “All I Want for Christmas Is You” by Mariah Carey

“All I Want for Christmas Is You” was released as a single on October 29, 1994.Mariah Carey/YouTube

“All I Want for Christmas Is You” was certified diamond on December 3, 2021.

69. “The Box” by Roddy Ricch

“The Box” was released as a single on December 6, 2019.Roddy Ricch/YouTube

“The Box” was certified diamond on December 6, 2021.

70. “I Like It” by Cardi B featuring J Balvin and Bad Bunny

“I Like It” was released as a single on May 25, 2018.Cardi B/YouTube

“I Like It” was certified diamond on December 13, 2021.

71. “Tennessee Whiskey” by Chris Stapleton

“Tennessee Whiskey” was released on May 5, 2015.Chris Stapleton/YouTube

“Tennessee Whiskey” was certified diamond on December 14, 2021.

72. “Sugar” by Maroon 5

“Sugar” was released as a single on January 13, 2015.Maroon 5/YouTube

“Sugar” was certified diamond on January 11, 2022.

73. “I Will Always Love You” by Whitney Houston

“I Will Always Love You” was released as a single on November 3, 1992.Whitney Houston/YouTube

“I Will Always Love You” was certified diamond on January 12, 2022.

74. “Lucid Dreams” by Juice Wrld

“Lucid Dreams” was released as a single on May 4, 2018.Lyrical Lemonade/YouTube

“Lucid Dreams” was certified diamond on February 4, 2022.

75. “Location” by Khalid

“Location” was released on May 19, 2016.Khalid/YouTube

“Location” was certified diamond on March 3, 2022.

76. “A Thousand Years” by Christina Perri

“A Thousand Years” was released on October 18, 2011.Christina Perri/YouTube

“A Thousand Years” was certified diamond on March 3, 2022.

77. “Blinding Lights” by The Weeknd

“Blinding Lights” was released on November 29, 2019.The Weeknd/YouTube

“Blinding Lights” was certified diamond on April 5, 2022.

78. “Starboy” by The Weeknd

“Starboy” was released on September 21, 2016.The Weeknd/YouTube

“Starboy” was certified diamond on April 5, 2022.

It marks The Weeknd’s third diamond-certified song, putting him on equal footing with Eminem, Katy Perry, Ed Sheeran, Post Malone, Justin Bieber, Drake, Cardi B, and Maroon 5.

79. “Timber” by Pitbull featuring Kesha

“Timber” was released on October 7, 2013.Pitbull/YouTube

“Timber” was certified diamond on June 23, 2022.

80. “Thunder” by Imagine Dragons

“Thunder” was released on April 27, 2017.Imagine Dragons/YouTube

“Thunder” was certified diamond on July 7, 2022.

It marks Imagine Dragon’s fourth diamond-certified song, the second-most of any artist in history.

