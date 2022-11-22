TheOsceola – FSU climbs CFP standings

Florida State’s steady climb up the College Football Playoff rankings continues as the Seminoles moved up three spots and are slotted at No. 16 on Tuesday night.

The Seminoles (8-3) are ranked 16th in the coaches’ poll, up from 20th a week ago. FSU is also 16th in the Associated Press rankings.

Georgia, Ohio State, Michigan and TCU are in the top four spots. Ohio State and Michigan face off on Saturday at noon (FOX). LSU is fifth, with Southern Cal in sixth.

Clemson is the top ranked ACC team at No. 8, likely on the outside looking in for a spot in the four-team playoff barring a number of upsets on the next two Saturdays.

Upsets on Saturday across the country have helped the Seminoles, who are ranked one spot ahead of North Carolina. The Tar Heels fell to Georgia Tech and are in 17th.

FSU will wrap up the regular season on Friday pat 7:30 p.m. (ABC) against Florida (6-5). If the Seminoles defeat the Gators, they could be in line for one of the top bowl games — potentially the Gator Bowl against an SEC opponent in Jacksonville or a New Year’s Six game if some of the teams ranked ahead continue to falter.

Bowl scenarios vary widely but have FSU going anywhere from Jacksonville to San Diego.

Follow The Osceola on Facebook

Follow The Osceola on Twitter

Subscribe to the Osceola’s YouTube channel

Subscribe to the Osceola’s podcasts on Apple

Subscribe to the Osceola’s podcasts on Spotify