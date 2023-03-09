‘Theater Camp’ Release Date Set By Searchlight Pictures – The Hamden Journal

Searchlight Pictures has set a July 14th release date for the ensemble musical comedy Theater Camp, which it acquired out of the 2023 Sundance Film Festival for around $8M with a theatrical guarantee.

The improv-driven film, based on the 2020 short of the same name — which won the U.S. Dramatic Special Jury Award for Ensemble at Sundance — was a passion project for longtime friends Molly Gordon, Nick Lieberman, Noah Galvin and Ben Platt which would have Gordon and Lieberman directing from their script penned with Galvin and Platt, in their feature debut. Platt, Gordon and Galvin also star in the pic following the eccentric staff of a rundown theater camp in upstate New York, as they band together following its founder’s fall into a coma right before the start of summer session, joining forces with her bro-y son to keep it afloat.

Featuring original music written by Galvin, Gordon, Lieberman, Platt and Mark Sonnenblick, Theater Camp also stars Amy Sedaris, Alan S. Kim, Patti Harrison, Owen Thiele, Jimmy Tatro, Ayo Edebiri, Caroline Aaron, Nathan Lee Graham and more. Picturestart and Topic Studios served as the film’s financiers. Erik Feig, Samie Kim Falvey and Julia Hammer produced for Picturestart, alongside Maria Zuckerman and Ryan Heller for Topic Studios, and Will Ferrell, Jessica Elbaum, Alex Brown and Mary Bundy for Gloria Sanchez Productions.