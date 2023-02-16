‘The Young And The Restless’ To Celebrate 50th Anniversary With Visits From Past Favorites Michael Damian, Patty Weaver & Others

Longtime fans of CBS’ The Young and The Restless will have something to celebrate with the show’s 50th anniversary: Beginning in March, a Who’s Who of former Genoa City favorites will make appearances on the soap.

Beginning in mid-March and leading up to the series’ 50th broadcast anniversary on March 26, Y&R will will welcome back:

Michael Damian returns as Danny Romalotti. The actor made his Y&R debut as Genoa City’s resident rock star in 1980, leaving the show in 1998. He reprised the role from 2002-2004, 2008, 2012-2013 and a holiday visit in December 2022;

Patty Weaver returns as restaurateur and Romalotti sibling Gina Roma. Before beginning her three-decade run on Y&R, Weaver appeared as the popular Trish Clayton on Days of our Lives from 1976-1982;

Tricia Cast returns as reformed bad girl Nina Webster. Cast first appeared on Y&R in 1986, left the show full-time in 2001, and was last seen in a 2021 guest appearance. In 1994, she won a Daytime Emmy Award for Outstanding Younger Actress in a Drama Series;

Barbara Crampton returns as “colorful celebrity journalist” Leanna Love. Crampton made her Y&R debut in 1987 and returned for tenures, most recently in 2007;

Veronica Redd reprises her role as Mamie Johnson, “surrogate mother to the Abbott family.” She first played the role from 1990 to 1995 and then again from 1999 to 2004.

The Young and The Restless is broadcast weekdays (12:30-1:30 PM, ET/11:30 AM-12:30 PM, PT) on the CBS and is produced by Bell Dramatic Serial Company in association with Sony Pictures Television.

