‘The Young And The Restless’ Enlists ‘The Talk’ Host Natalie Morales – The Hamden Journal

Natalie Morales will be double-dipping for a while. On Tuesday, she told her fellow cohosts on CBS’ The Talk about an upcoming gig.

“I have some exciting news to share!” Morales gushed. “Starting next month, I have a little role — well, it’s a recurring role — on the CBS Daytime drama The Young and the Restless.”

Morales will portray investigative reporter Talia Morgan, “and I’m investigating Diane Jenkins, played by Susan Walters. You know, she’s the one who faked her own death. She’s returned recently to Genoa City after just being gone for 10 years. It’s going to be a lot of fun.”

Her new co-stars include Melody Thomas Scott and Michelle Stafford, among others.

“I’m having so much fun, these ladies are incredible,” Morales said. What’s she looking forward to? She noted that she hasn’t yet gotten the opportunity to “do one of those soap opera slaps.”

The first episode on The Young and the Restless with Morales premieres Aug. 17.

Morales has also appeared as herself in such shows as Graves, This Is Us, and Nashville, as well as the films Zoolander 2, Pitch Perfect 2, Rio 2 and the Sharknado TV movie series.

The Young and the Restless has been the No. 1 daytime drama on television for 32 years.