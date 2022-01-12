‘The Young And The Restless’ Actor Richard Burgi Fired After Violation Of Covid Policy – The Hamden Journal

Actor Richard Burgi has been let go from CBS’ daytime drama The Young and the Restless after what he says was his inadvertent violation of the show’s Covid policy.

In an Instagram Story video last night, Burgi, whose credits include Desperate Housewives and General Hospital, said he “naively and inadvertently violated the show’s Covid policy” by following the CDC’s recent recommendation of a five-day isolation period. He indicates he was unaware that the show has a 10-day isolation policy.

“I felt terrible about it,” Burgi said in the video message. “I still do. It bothers me mightily but it is what it is. I respect whatever the show’s decision is. They’re doing the best they can, as we all are.”

The actor said he was visiting family “back East” over the holidays when he tested positive for Covid around Christmas. He explained that he “took the necessary five days the CDC had recommended, came back, and then tested twice negatively at the studio… and showed up to work, but was not within the show’s guidelines, which is a 10-day protocol. So I inadvertently violated the show’s Covid rules and protocols.”

The CDC updated its Covid isolation guidelines on Dec. 27 by shortening the recommended isolation time for people with Covid to five days. People who are asymptomatic or their symptoms are resolving (without fever for 24 hours) are recommended to follow the five-day isolation by five days of wearing a mask when around others.

Burgi announced last weekend via social media that he was leaving the show, but did not indicate a reason. He said in the Instagram video that he wanted to “set the record straight.”

The Young and the Restless recently announced that Guiding Light actor Robert Newman will make his debut in February as the character Ashland Locke, the role Burgi had played since last year.

“I truly wish the gentleman who’s coming in to play Ashland a wonderful time,” Burgi said. “He’s going to be working with the most incredible actress and a great, great cast. It’s an amazing show, I have nothing but good memories and good wishes for it.”

Last March, The Hamden Journal exclusively reported Burgi’s casting in the recurring Ashland Locke role. He was introduced in an episode on March 11.

The Hamden Journal has reached out to CBS for comment.