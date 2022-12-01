The ‘Yield Curve’ Is Screaming Recession. The Stock Market Isn’t. 

The “yield curve” is signaling that a recession is on the way. The stock market isn’t—and something has got to give.

The yield curve is the difference in yield between long-dated and short-dated bonds. In healthy economic environments, the 10-year Treasury yield is above the 2-year yield because investors demand a higher rate of return as compensation for the inflation that will happen over the long-term. Right now, the 10-year yield is just above 3.7%, while the 2-year yield is just over 4.5%, so the yield curve is inverted. The 2-year yield is reflecting the higher short-term rates that the Federal Reserve is aggressively inducing to squelch inflation by reducing economic demand. That is weighing on long-term demand and inflation expectations, causing the 10-year yield to remain below the 2-year.