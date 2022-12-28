The year’s biggest celebrity couples news, from Bennifer and Kravis to Kaley Cuoco’s new under-the-radar relationship

Pete Davidson and Kim Kardashian, Ben Affleck and Jennifer Lopez, Kaley Cuoco and Tom Pelphrey, Mila Kunis and Ashton Kutcher (Photo: Getty Images)

Hollywood loves a good romance and, after 20 years, Ben Affleck and Jennifer Lopez finally got their happy ending. But 2022 wasn’t all about lavish weddings or Pete Davidson’s latest beautiful girlfriend. This year saw the demise of one of the most famous couples in the world as Gisele Bündchen and Tom Brady went their separate ways. Olivia Wilde and Harry Styles ended their headline-making romance, too. Take a look back at some of the biggest couples news over the past 12 months.

Ben Affleck and Jennifer Lopez: Most Romantic Weddings

Affleck and Lopez tied the knot not once, but twice this year. The superstars surprisingly announced they wed in Las Vegas in a 10-minute ceremony with just some of their children in attendance. Although the wedding seemed impromptu, there was enough planning involved that Lopez made sure she wore a special dress from an “old movie.” Fans speculate the gown was from Jersey Girl, the 2004 film she starred in with Affleck as there was a wedding scene between the two that was cut. “I’ve had this dress for so many years, and I’ve just been saving it, saving it, saving it, and now I’m wearing it on my wedding day,” Lopez shared in her newsletter. This is Bennifer, though, so naturally the couple threw a much larger wedding celebration weeks later. The lavish three-day event took place at the actor’s estate in Riceboro, Ga. It’s where they were supposed to get married 20 years ago. “The twenty years between those dreams of youth and the adult world of love and family we embraced that day, brought more to this marriage than either of us ever could have imagined,” Lopez later revealed.

Pete Davidson: Most Eligible Bachelor

2022 kicked off with Kim Kardashian and the Saturday Night Live alum fast-tracking their relationship. They went Instagram official, Davidson got multiple tattoos in honor of The Kardashians star and he even spent time with her four children. (Much to Kanye West’s very public dismay.) But their relationship ended in August after nine months together as things reportedly fizzled out due to long distance. Davidson just can’t help but go after beautiful women, though. In a coupling practically everyone saw coming, the actor was soon photographed spending time with Emily Ratajkowski. Although the two went on several dates — and even spent his birthday together — it doesn’t look like either star is tied down. Davidson has been spending time with co-star, Chase Sui Wonders. Sorry Twitter, but it’s clear Davidson is the one to pin down in 2023.

Story continues

Dua Lipa: Most Eligible Bachelorette

Fresh off her split from Anwar Hadid, the “Levitating” singer enjoyed some down time — romantically speaking — before some high-profile dates. She and Trevor Noah sparked dating rumors in September when they were caught kissing by paparazzi. Months later, Dua Lipa was linked to one of music’s hottest stars of 2022, Jack Harlow. The Albanian singer is so sought after, Harlow even named a song on his album in her honor.

Tom Brady and Gisele Bündchen: Most Public Split

Although news of Brady and Bündchen’s rough patch was shocking at first, their impending divorce was drawn out in the press as the two privately settled terms behind closed doors. Tensions arose when the supermodel was reportedly upset that Brady un-retired after just 40 days. In a rare interview, she admitted to having “concerns” over the Tampa Bay Buccaneers quarterback returning to the NFL for a 23rd season. Although neither star commented much on their issues, sources and friends seemed happy to do that for them as there was a new story about their rocky relationship daily for months. After much speculation, the pair confirmed they were going their separate ways after 13 years. “The decision to end a marriage is never easy but we have grown apart and while it is, of course, difficult to go through something like this, I feel blessed for the time we had together and only wish the best for Tom always,” Bündchen wrote. She and Brady are committed to co-parenting their two children.

Kourtney Kardashian and Travis Barker: Most Unique Weddings

Kravis got hitched not once, not twice but three times this year — and each wedding had a different twist. Kardashian “blacked out” and wed Barker on April 4. “Once upon a time in a land far, far away (Las Vegas) at 2am, after an epic night and a little tequila, a queen and her handsome king ventured out to the only open chapel with an Elvis and got married (with no license),” Kardashian confirmed. “Practice makes perfect.” The PDA-loving couple legally wed a few weeks later in a small courthouse ceremony in Santa Barbara, Calif. with only her grandma Mary Jo “MJ” Campbell and his dad, Randy Barker, serving as witnesses. Kardashian’s unique wedding look — a white tank top mini dress with a heart pendant — was a sign of things to come. For the lavish big day, Barker and Kardashian said “I do” in Portofino, Italy with their famous family and friends in attendance. The soiree was practically sponsored by Dolce & Gabbana. The bride wore a one-of-a-kind satin corset mini dress from the design house, which was inspired by 1960s Italian lingerie. Even Khloé Kardashian was unsure about the look.

Lisa Bonet and Jason Momoa: Friendliest Exes

In the year following their surprise split, the exes, who had a 16-year romance, nearly five-year marriage and share two children, proved it’s possible to keep things kind. The Aquaman star recently made a special delivery at Bonet’s Malbu, Calif., home to drop off a Christmas tree. They are “spending part of the holidays together with the kids,” according to a People source. The insider said he also fixes things at the Cosby Show actress’s home — like he did when they still lived together. Momoa has also stayed connected with Bonet’s daughter, Zoë Kravitz, supporting his stepdaughter at the Batman premiere along with his two littles, Nakoa-Wolf and Lola. In fact, it’s one love with Bonet’s first husband, Lenny Kravitz, too with Momoa responding to the “Are You Gonna Go My Way” singer’s birthday tribute to Bonet with a string of emoji hearts.

Kaley Cuoco and Tom Pelphrey: Most Under the Radar

The Flight Attendant actress said it was “love at first sight” when she met the actor at the Ozark premiere in April. They were set up by their shared manager and just a month later Cuoco declared them “ready to build a life together.” By September, the lovebirds had made their red carpet debut at the Emmys and one month later announced their first life-building step: a baby girl on the way. They’ve also been flashing matching gold rings on that finger, prompting speculation that they’ve wed. Based on how things have progressed to date, that would not be surprising at all. However, just prior to meeting Pelphrey, Cuoco declared that she would “never get married again” after her second divorce. But you know what they say about saying never.

Harry Styles and Olivia Wilde: The Breakup Social Media Cared the Most About

Harry’s House went through a little housekeeping. Nearly two years after Styles and Wilde met making Don’t Worry Darling, the director/actress apparently wooing him with her secret salad dressing, the pair called it quits. While sources whispered it was “amicable,” social media couldn’t stop chattering about it, especially as reports followed suggesting Wilde — a dancing queen fixture at the British singer’s concerts — was “pretty hurt.” She’d been planning to move to London with her kids in 2023. However, there was a bright spotlight on them this year, especially as her custody battle with Jason Sudeikis played out and a nanny for the ex couple’s kids gave a tell-all about their messy breakup. While doing press for DWD, Wilde and Styles basically pretended they didn’t know each other, which — amid all the drama around that film (some legit, some not) — was the least strange thing that was happening.

Mila Kunis and Ashton Kutcher: Most Philanthropic

When Russia invaded Ukraine in February, Kunis — who was born in Chernivtsi — and Kutcher started their Stand With Ukraine campaign and raised over $37 million for displaced Ukrainians. Kunis was 7 when her Jewish family left Ukraine for L.A., getting visas as religious refugees, so seeing “countless amounts of people [leaving] everything they know and love behind to seek refuge” hit close to home. The parents of two have stepped up before — including making Quarantine Wine that raised $1 million for charity or Kutcher running the NYC marathon to benefit his charity Thorn, which combats the sexual abuse of children — continuously being generous with their time and money.

Rebel Wilson and Ramona Agruma: Cutest New Family

When the Pitch Perfect actress felt pressured into going public with her same-sex relationship with the fashion and jewelry designer, she reclaimed the narrative, making the sweet announcement that she had found love not with a Disney prince, but a princess. The couple, who met through a friend during Wilson’s year of love, has since been open about their fairytale love story — and it’s gotten serious. They went into business together, launching R&R Club clothing line, and then even bigger news came: Wilson welcomed a daughter by surrogate after a fertility struggle. They are raising Royce Lillian together and have shared their sweetest journey over the last two months as new moms, including their “first family Christmas” celebrations.