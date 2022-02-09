The Hamden Journal

The Year of Dedication That Goes Into Becoming a Mardi Gras Indian

The Year of Dedication That Goes Into Becoming a Mardi Gras Indian

Best Life

If You Feel Pain in These 2 Places, It Could Be Omicron, Doctors Warn

If you get knocked down with COVID any time soon, you’ll almost certainly be dealing with the Omicron variant. This version of the virus is estimated to account for more than 99 percent of new infections in the U.S., edging out the formerly dominant Delta variant almost completely, according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC). Omicron has a number of mutations that make it different from past iterations of COVID, including how fast it spreads and the severity of the infectio

Claudia has worked as a journalist for various print-based magazines for more than 5 years. She brings together substantial news pieces from various parts of the US and rest of the World.