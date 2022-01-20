The worst school lunches caught on camera

Chris Vangellow, whose children attend the Parishville-Hopkinton Central School District, New York, shared photos to Facebook blasting the unsavory-looking meal, which consisted of a few scrimpy chicken nuggets, some off-color carrots and a small side of white rice.

Claudia has worked as a journalist for various print-based magazines for more than 5 years. She brings together substantial news pieces from various parts of the US and rest of the World.