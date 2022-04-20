The world’s oldest living dog is a record-breaking chihuahua named TobyKeith

Yahoo Life Videos

Bhad Babie doesn’t want to be known as the ‘Cash Me Ousside’ girl anymore

Danielle Bregoli, aka Bhad Babie, took her viral moment all the way to the bank, according to her new interview with TMZ. The 19-year-old social media star and rapper, whose appearance on The Dr. Phil Show in 2016 turned her into a meme (“Cash me ousside, how ‘bou tha?”) told the news outlet that she is ready to move on from the moment that skyrocketed her to fame. Now, she said she is raking in millions, thanks to her record-breaking rap career and sites like OnlyFans, which she joined as soon as she turned the legal age of 18. She even reportedly purchased her $6.1 million dollar home in Florida in cash.