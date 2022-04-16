‘The world is united’ with Ukraine, Prince Harry says at Invictus Games

Prince Harry made a statement of solidarity with Ukraine as he kicked off the Invictus Games at The Hague Saturday.

“The world is united” with the occupied country, the resigned royal said during a speech at the opening ceremony for the international sporting competition he founded for wounded military members and veterans.

“Your bravery in choosing to come and for being here tonight cannot be overstated,” he said to the Ukrainian team, whose members were welcomed by rousing applause as they waved their nation’s blue-and-yellow flag.

“You told me yesterday why you decided to join us, despite all odds. You said you came to be on this global stage, not simply to show your strength, but to tell your truth, the truth of what is happening in your country.”

Harry, a veteran of the UK army who served two tours in Afghanistan, introduced the games in 2014 to help rehabilitate injured servicemen and women through sporting contests. The competition resumed this year after a two-year hiatus due to the coronavirus pandemic.

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle attend the Invictus Games opening ceremony. Karwai Tang/WireImage

Before arriving in The Netherlands from their California home, Harry and wife Meghan Markle stopped by England to visit Queen Elizabeth and Prince Charles, marking the first time the estranged royal had seen his father and grandmother in two years.

With Post wires