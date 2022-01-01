‘The world is different now’

Betty White has died at age 99. The legendary TV actress leaves behind a multi-decade legacy that includes starring roles on influential shows like The Golden Girls and The Mary Tyler Moore Show, as well as beloved guest spots on more recent shows like Community. So when the news of her death broke on New Year’s Eve, her fellow celebrities had a lot to say in tribute.

“The world looks different now,” tweeted Ryan Reynolds, who starred alongside White in The Proposal, the 2009 romantic comedy that kick-started a late-career resurgence for the actress. “She was great at defying expectation.”

Even the President of the United States weighed in. Asked about White’s death on Friday, President Joe Biden said, “That’s a shame. She was a lovely lady.” The President later shared a tribute on Twitter, writing, “Betty White brought a smile to the lips of generations of Americans. She’s a cultural icon who will be sorely missed. Jill and I are thinking of her family and all those who loved her this New Year’s Eve.”

Pete Souza, the former official White House photographer during President Barack Obama’s tenure, also shared a photo of White in the Oval Office.

Others told specific stories. Seth Meyers recalled that White was “the only SNL host I ever saw get a standing ovation at the afterparty.” Kathy Griffin shared multiple memories, from the time she first met White by parking in her spot on the set of Suddenly Susan to the time she arranged a playdate between White and her own mother as part of the reality show Kathy Griffin: My Life on the D-List.

Valerie Bertinelli, who shared the screen with White in one of her last onscreen roles in Hot in Cleveland, also shared a sweet remembrance of her costar. “Rest in peace, sweet Betty. My God, how bright heaven must be right now,” she wrote.

Another of White’s costars, Jamie Lee Curtis, who appeared with her in 2010’s You Again, wrote on Instagram, “What women WANT is to live a life like Betty White. Full of love and creativity and integrity and humor and dedication and a life of service to animals. To honor her today please make a donation to the Morris Animal Foundation or any animal advocacy group! She would LOVE that. Rest easy you beautiful woman.”

Kristen Bell reposted Curtis’ tribute, adding, “Betty was one of a kind. Kind, gracious and wit that could stun a sailor.” She also posted an interview White did with Katie Couric in which she extolled the virtues of kindness.

Below, check out a round-up of memorial tributes to White from fellow celebrities, former costars, and general admirers.

