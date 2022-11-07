‘The Wonder Years’ Season 2 Premiere Pushed To Summer On ABC – The Hamden Journal

ABC has pushed the second season premiere of comedy series The Wonder Years to summer 2023. The network says a specific premiere date will be announced at a later time.

The comedy, which had originally been slated to return in midseason, wasn’t included in ABC’s midseason schedule released earlier today.

Although it will be awhile before we see a second season, ABC announced additional guest casting. In addition to previously announced Patti LaBelle, Wayne Brady, Tituss Burgess, Donald Faison, Phoebe Robinson and Bradley Whitford are among the actors set for guest-starring roles.

Inspired by the 1988 series of the same name, The Wonder Years is an original coming-of-age comedy that tells the story of the Williams family during the late 1960s. The series is narrated through the point of view of imaginative 12-year-old Dean, as he navigates growing up in a Black middle-class family in Montgomery, Alabama, and the friendship, laughter, and lessons learned along the way.

The Wonder Years stars Don Cheadle, narrating the series as adult Dean Williams, Elisha “EJ” Williams as Dean Williams, Dulé Hill as Bill Williams, Saycon Sengbloh as Lillian Williams, Laura Kariuki as Kim Williams, Julian Lerner as Brad Hitman, Amari O’Neil as Cory Long and Milan Ray as Keisa Clemmons.

Fred Savage served as an executive producer and director for the series’ first season. Disney fired Savage following multiple complaints of misconduct. The allegations were investigated, leading to Savage’s dismissal.

Lee Daniels, Saladin K. Patterson, Marc Velez, and Bob Daily executive produce. The series is produced by 20th Television, a part of Disney Television Studios.