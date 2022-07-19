‘The Woman King’ To Conquer Toronto With World Premiere – The Hamden Journal

The Gina Prince-Bythewood directed TriStar Pictures and eOne title, The Woman King, will be making its world premiere at the Toronto International Film Festival.

The epic movie, starring and produced by Oscar winner Viola Davis, opens theatrically in U.S. and Canada on Sept. 16.

The Woman King tells the story of the Agojie, the all-female unit of warriors who protected the African Kingdom of Dahomey in the 1800s with skills and a fierceness unlike anything the world has ever seen. Inspired by true events, Davis plays General Nanisca as she trains the next generation of recruits and readies them for battle against an enemy determined to destroy their way of life. Some things are worth fighting for.

Bythewood directed from a story by Maria Bello and Dana Stevens and the screenplay by Stevens. In addition to Davis and Julius Tennon, The Woman King is produced by Oscar winning Crash producer Cathy Schulman. Bello and Peter McAleese serve as EPs. Thuso Mbedu, Lashana Lynch, Sheila Atim, Hero Fiennes Tiffin and John Boyega also star in the movie. Sony first showed off the trailer to The Woman King at CinemaCon.

TIFF has yet to unveil their full festival lineup for the 47th edition which runs from Sept. 8-18. The Woman King is the fifth world premiere to be announced for Toronto after Netflix’s Glass Onion: A Knives Out Story, Clement Virgo’s Brother, the Paramount Players/Paramount+ movie On the Come Up from Emmy nominee Sanaa Lathan, and Universal’s Billy Eichner gay romantic comedy Bros.