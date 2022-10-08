The Wisconsin Badgers defeat Northwestern, 42-7, in Jim Leonhard’s first game as interim head coach

EVANSTON, Ill – The Wisconsin Badgers, playing for the first time following the firing of Paul Chryst, take on the Northwestern Wildcats Saturday afternoon in Evanston, Illinois.

Kickoff is set for 2:30 p.m. at Ryan Field.

UW-NORTHWESTERN PREVIEW: Prediction and four things to watch in Jim Leonhard’s first game as interim head coach

NORTHWESTERN SCOUTING REPORT: Wildcats offense is off to a slow start again this season

Graham Mertz ties record with fifth TD pass

Mertz’s 19-yard touchdown pass to Markus Allen with 2:28 remaining pushed the Badgers’ lead to 42-7 and allowed him to tie the program’s single-game record for touchdown passes. Mertz already shared the record thanks to his performance against Illinois two years ago. Darrell Bevell (vs. Michigan State, 1993) and Jim Sorgi (vs. Michigan State, 2003) also share the record.

That TD pass should wrap up Mertz’s day. He has completed 20 of 29 passes for career-high 299 yards, five touchdowns and zero interceptions.

Mertz to Dike, an unstoppable combination

Graham Mertz and Chimere Dike teamed up for their third touchdown of the day, a 6-yard play with 14 minutes 53 second left in the game, which after the extra point, gave UW a 35-7 advantage. The drive included Dike’s fourth gain of 20 yards or longer in the game, a 25-yard play on third-and-4 from the NU 31.

The drive effectively ended Dike’s day. Here are his final totals: 10 catches, 185 yards and three touchdowns. He established career highs in each of those categories.

Northwestern added its first score of the afternoon later in the quarter, but with 10 minutes left UW held a comfortable advantage.

Score: Wisconsin 35, Northwestern 7

Cedrick Dort hits turf hard, carted off field

The senior cornerback broke up a deep pass on the second play from scrimmage in the second half and appeared to slam his back and head to the turf in the fall that ensued. He lay motionless and was immediately treated by medical personnel. Dort was treated on the field for several minutes before getting carted off the field.

Braelon Allen to Chez Mellusi for the score

That’s not a typo. Allen has been lining up as the quarterback in the Wildcat formation since the start of Big Ten play. It’s safe to say the snap he took late in the first half was most success UW has had in the formation.

Facing third and 2 from the Northwestern 23, Allen took the snap, faked to Mellusi and rolled to his right. As the rush closed in, Allen completed his second pass of the season, hitting Mellusi, who was crossing back to Allen’s side of the field.

Thus you had the rarity of one running back throwing a touchdown to another.

Score: Wisconsin 28, Northwestern 0.

Chimere Dike having a career day … and it’s still the first half

The Waukesha North graduate made his second touchdown grab of the day on a 21-yard pass from Graham Mertz with 6 minutes 58 seconds left in the first half. Dike and Mertz appeared to make an adjustment on the play after Mertz was forced to step up in the pocket. He appeared set to try to run for a first down on the third-and-8 play, but just before he reached the line of scrimmage, he lobbed a ball over the defense to Dike.

Score: Wisconsin 21, Northwestern 0

The play raised Dike’s totals for the day to seven catches, 147 yards and two touchdown receptions. All of those are career highs for the junior.

Graham Mertz to Chimere Dike team up for big-play TD, UW leads, 14-0, second quarter

Wisconsin has converted three of four third-down chances so far. Its latest conversion resulted in a 52-yard touchdown from Mertz to Dike on a crossing pattern. The two were in-sync on this pass, with Dike catching the pass on the run and out-running the defense for the touchdown with 14:50 left in the second quarter. Give an assist to Keontez Lewis, who made just enough of a block on his defender to help spring Dike.

Graham Mertz delivers TD off play-action

Earlier this week Leonard said he wanted to see more of a physical run game and play-action passes from the offense. We’ve seen both so far. The Badgers are showing little illusion of spreading the field so far, pounding the Wildcats for 11 runs on their first 19 snaps.

The commitment to the run game paid off with UW’s first score of the day. Drawing in the defense with a play fake, Mertz hit Skyler Bell for a 15-yard touchdown pass with 2 minutes 25 seconds left in the first quarter. With the extra point, UW took a 7-0 lead.

The play continues a strong showing for Mertz on first down. So far he is 5 for 5 for 62 yards and a touchdown. Overall he is 6 for 8 for 73 yards.

The score capped a 98-yard, nine play drive that ate 5 minutes off the clock.

The play action doesn’t work without effective running. Braelon Allen, running behind a line that has been shuffled again, has nine carries for 66 yards.

Tatum Grass, Jake Chaney join starting lineup

The Badgers opened with a new tandem starting at inside linebacker. Junior Tatum Grass and sophomore Jake Chaney made their first starts of the season in place of Jordan Turner and Maema Njongmeta. Njongmeta and Turner entered play as the team’s top tacklers.

Another week, more changes to the offensive line

The Badgers appear set to start their fifth lineup in six games Saturday. The changes, however, appear to be due to injury rather than performance.

Left guard Tyler Beach won’t start. The senior from Port Washington High School appeared to be attempting to work through an injury during warm-ups. During the pre-game Tanor Bortolini, who started the last two games at right guard, manned Beach’s spot. Senior Michael Furtney, a starter for the first three games at right guard, started at right guard.

Speaking of injuries, here is the status report for the game.

These players are out: CB Al Ashford — Leg (left); K Vito Calvaruso — Leg (right); OL Riley Mahlman — Leg (left); DE Isaiah Mullens — Leg (right); TE Hayden Rucci — Leg (right); OLB Aaron Witt — Leg (right); S Hunter Wohler — Leg (left); QB Chase Wolf — Leg (right).

These players are done for the year: S Travian Blaylock — Leg (right); TE Clay Cundiff — Leg (left); DE Mike Jarvis — Leg (left); TE Cam Large — Leg (right); ILB Luna Larson — Leg (right); DE Isaac Townsend — Leg (left).

