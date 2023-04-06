‘The Wire’ star Lance Reddick died from heart failure

Lance Reddick died from heart disease, his death certificate reveals. (Photo: FilmMagic)

Lance Reddick died from heart disease, according to the actor’s death certificate. TMZ obtained the document that lists his immediate cause of death as ischemic heart disease as well as atherosclerotic coronary artery disease.

Ischemic heart disease is caused by narrowed heart arteries, according to the American Heart Association. When arteries are narrowed, less blood and oxygen reach the heart muscle. Coronary heart disease is a common term for the buildup of plaque in the heart’s arteries that could lead to heart attack.

Yahoo Entertainment reached out to Reddick’s rep, but did not immediately receive a response.

Reddick, who starred on shows like The Wire and Oz, died suddenly on March 17. The actor’s spokesperson confirmed to Yahoo he passed away from natural causes. Reddick was in the midst of a press tour for John Wick: Chapter 4 at the time, he plays Charon in the film franchise, and was honored by Keanu Reeves and his co-stars at the film’s premiere.

Reeves was emotional last month as he talked about Reddick, whom he called “a remarkable artist and a special person with grace and dignity.”

“He had this idea for the way that he wanted [his John Wick] character to speak — and just his enthusiasm and passion. And the way that he and I got to work and kind of speak the unspoken, that connection. It’s just really cool,” Reeves told People.

Reddick’s wife, Stephanie, released a statement on Instagram after his death saying he “was taken from us far too soon.”

“Thank you for all your overwhelming love, support and beautiful stories shared on these platforms over the last day. I see your messages and can’t begin to express how grateful I am to have them,” Stephanie wrote. She married the actor in 2011 and they shared children Yvonne Nicole and Christopher.

Stephanie thanked the “thousands of Destiny players who played in special tribute to Lance,” referring to his pivotal role in the cult-favorite video game. “Lance loved you as much as he loved the game.”