‘The Wire’ star Lance Reddick dead at 60

Lance Reddick, here in 2019, has died at 60. (Photo: Getty Images for IMDb)

Lance Reddick, the lanky, stalwart character actor whose no-nonsense demeanor was on full display in the John Wick franchise opposite Keanu Reeves and acclaimed series like The Wire, Oz and Lost, died on Friday. The actor’s representative confirmed his death to Deadline, saying only that Reddick passed away from natural causes. Yahoo has reached out for additional details.

Reddick was noticeably absent from the John Wick: Chapter 4 premiere in New York City on Wednesday for reasons not immediately made clear. However the actor, who plays Charon, was doing press and participated in multiple interviews this week.

His breakout role came in 2000 on HBO’s prison drama Oz, playing ill-fated undercover cop Johnny Basil in a major Season 4 story arc. Reddick quickly established himself as a go-to TV presence in dozens of top-tier shows, including Law & Order: SVU, Lost and CSI: Miami. He starred as Lt. Cedric Daniels on all five seasons of The Wire and played Phillip Broyles on Fringe from 2008 to 2013. More recently he appeared in all season of Prime TV’s Bosch as Irvin Irving and had portrayed Zeus in the upcoming Disney+ series Percy Jackson and the Olympians.

In addition to the four John Wick films, Reddick had been set to star opposite Ana de Armas in the green-lit spinoff, Ballerina. His other film credits in Godzilla vs. Kong and White House Down. He stars in Kenya Barris and Doug Hall’s remake of White Men Can’t Jump with rapper Jack Harlow, out later this year.

Wendell Pierce, who starred alongside Reddick on The Wire, called his friend “the epitome of class” and said the actor’s death is an “unexpected sharp painful grief for our artistic family.”

Artist Kid Vicious, who worked on Oz and Fringe with Reddick, recalled their last conversation.

Fellow actors Ben Stiller and Joe Manganiello, along with director and co-head of DC Studios James Gunn also paid tribute to Reddick.