The Winx Saga’ Actor Abigail Cowen Signs With UTA – The Hamden Journal

EXCLUSIVE: UTA has signed actor Abigail Cowen for representation in all areas.

Cowen stars in Netflix’s teen drama series Fate: The Winx Saga, which topped the streamer’s Top 10 Movie and TV series for the entirety of its premiere-week run. Based on Winx Club, Iginio Straffi’s animated series for Nickelodeon, the show follows Cowen’s Bloom Peters — a fairy adjusting to life in the Otherworld, where she must learn to control her dangerous magical powers. It returns for Season 2 on September 16.

Cowen has been seen on such notable series as Chilling Adventures of Sabrina, Stranger Things, Wisdom of the Crowd, The Fosters and The Power Couple.

She most recently starred on the film side in D.J. Caruso’s adaptation of Francine Rivers’ novel Redeeming Love for Universal, having previously appeared in the features Witch Hunt and I Still Believe.

Cowen continues to be represented by Paul Nelson at Mosaic and Gretchen Rush and Claire Thompson at Hansen Jacobson Teller.