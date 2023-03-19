The widely predicted Fight of the Night came through in London

The UFC handed out four post-fight bonuses after Saturday’s card, including two to a fight most predicted would take Fight of the Night.

After UFC 286, four fighters picked up an extra $50,000 for their performances in London. Check out the winners below.

Performance of the Night: Jake Hadley

Mar 18, 2023; London, UNITED KINGDOM; Jake Hadley (red gloves) fights Malcolm Gordon (not pictured) during UFC 286 at O2 Arena. Mandatory Credit: Per Haljestam-USA TODAY Sports

Jake Hadley def. Malcolm Gordon via TKO (punches) – Round 1, 1:01

[autotag]Jake Hadley[/autotag] (9-1 MMA, 1-1 UFC) needed a big-time performance to get the taste out of his mouth of a loss in his UFC debut. He came through with flying colors with a 61-second TKO of Malcolm Gordon (14-7 MMA, 2-4 UFC) that started with a pair of shots to the body. Gordon missed weight, to boot, so Hadley got 30 percent of his check on top of his own pay and the bonus.

Performance of the Night: Gunnar Nelson

Mar 18, 2023; London, UNITED KINGDOM; Gunnar Nelson (red gloves) prepares to fight Bryan Barberena (not pictured) during UFC 286 at O2 Arena. Mandatory Credit: Per Haljestam-USA TODAY Sports

Gunnar Nelson def. Bryan Barberena via submission (armbar) – Round 1, 4:51

A year after he returned from a 30-month layoff with a decision win, jiu-jitsu standout [autotag]Gunnar Nelson[/autotag] (19-5-1 MMA, 10-5 UFC) picked up his first submission win in more than four years when he tapped out Bryan Barberena (18-10 MMA, 9-8 UFC) with a first-round rear-naked choke.

Fight of the Night: Justin Gaethje vs. Rafael Fiziev

Justin Gaethje def. Rafael Fiziev

Justin Gaethje def. Rafael Fiziev via majority decision (29-28, 29-28, 28-28)

[autotag]Justin Gaethje[/autotag] (24-4 MMA, 7-4 UFC) and [autotag]Rafael Fiziev[/autotag] (12-2 MMA, 6-2 UFC) were Fight of the Night winners on paper even before fight week started. They lived up to the hype. After a back and forth opening two rounds, Gaethje had a little bit more in the tank in the third and did more damage. He wound up with a pair of 29-28 scores, but settled for a 28-28 draw on a third card from a judge who gave Fiziev the first two rounds, but gave Gaethje a 10-8 in the last. Gaethje now has 11 post-fight bonuses in 11 UFC fights; Fiziev has six in eight bouts in the company.

