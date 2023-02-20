“The Whole Thing Was A Bit Surreal” – The Hamden Journal

Paul Rudd is recalling his time on Friends and reflecting on how he felt being on the hit sitcom thinking that he shouldn’t be there.

“It was really fun, and they were great! The whole thing was a bit surreal, I must say, to be a part of that, because I came on really at the end,” he said during an appearance on Heart radio.

The star of Ant-Man and The Wasp: Quantumania joined the sitcom on a recurring basis in Season 9 playing the role of Mike Hannigan, who eventually ends up marrying Lisa Kudrow’s Phoebe Buffay in Season 10.

Rudd also said, “I never knew that I was going to be in as many [episodes] as I was. But it also felt strange. I was in that last episode, and I just thought, ‘I shouldn’t be here. I’m getting a front-row seat to things I’m not supposed to see.’ They were all crying, it was all emotional, and I was just like, ‘Woah!’”

Friends ended its run after 10 seasons on NBC with 236 episodes produced. Rudd returned to the Friends reunion special on HBO Max to recall his time sharing the screen with Kudrow, Jennifer Aniston, Courteney Cox, Matt LeBlanc, Matthew Perry and David Schwimmer.

Watch Rudd’s interview in the video posted below.