‘The White Lotus,’ ‘Severance’ Lead 2nd Annual HCA TV Awards (Winners List)

HBO’s “The White Lotus” and Apple TV+’s “Severance” led the HCA TV Awards’ two-night ceremony, winning five awards each in the broadcast/cable and streaming awards, respectively.

“The White Lotus” won for best writing in a broadcast or cable limited, anthology series or movie; best directing in a broadcast or cable limited, anthology series or movie; best supporting actor in a broadcast or cable limited, anthology series or movie; best supporting actress in a broadcast or cable limited, anthology series or movie; and best broadcast network or cable limited or anthology series.

More from Variety

“Severance” landed awards for best streaming series, drama; best writing in a streaming series, drama; best supporting actor in a streaming series, drama; best directing in a streaming series, drama; and best actress in a streaming series, drama.

Additionally, the HCA bestowed Honorary Awards including the “TV Breakout Star Award” presented to Quinta Brunson, the “TV Icon Award” presented to Giancarlo Esposito, and the “Virtuoso Award” presented to Mandy Moore.

The HCA TV Awards are unique in featuring several drama and comedy categories for both broadcast and cable. And it’s also unique for splitting broadcast/cable and streaming into separate nominations and ceremonies.

The HCA’s broadcast network and cable awards were held at The Beverly Hilton on Saturday, August 13, 2022, hosted by Dulcé Sloan, while the streaming event took place the next night, on Sunday, August 14, hosted by Cameron Esposito. Here are all the winners for the 2nd Annual HCA TV Awards:

Best Broadcast Network Series, Drama

This is Us (NBC)

Best Cable Network Series, Drama (TIE)

Better Call Saul (AMC)

Succession (HBO)

Story continues

Best Streaming Series, Drama

Severance (Apple TV+)

Best Broadcast Network Series, Comedy

Abbott Elementary (ABC)

Best Cable Series, Comedy

What We Do in the Shadows (FX)

Best Streaming Series, Comedy

Ted Lasso (Apple TV+)

Best Broadcast Network or Cable Limited or Anthology Series

The White Lotus (HBO)

Best Streaming Limited or Anthology Series

Dopesick (Hulu)

Best Broadcast Network Reality Show or Competition Series

Lego Masters (Fox)

Best Cable Reality Show or Competition Series

RuPaul’s Drag Race (VH1)

Best Streaming Reality Show or Competition Series

Lizzo’s Watch Out for the Big Grrrls (Prime Video)

Best Broadcast Network or Cable Variety Sketch Series, Talk Series, or Special

A Black Lady Sketch Show (HBO)

Best Streaming Variety Sketch Series, Talk Series, or Special

The Kids in the Hall (Prime Video)

Best Broadcast Network or Cable Animated Series or TV Movie

Rick and Morty (Adult Swim)

Best Streaming Animated Series or TV Movie

Arcane (Netflix)

Best Broadcast Network or Cable Live-Action TV Movie

The Survivor (HBO)

Best Streaming Movie

Chip ‘N Dale: Rescue Rangers (Disney+)

Best International Series

Squid Game (Netflix)

Best Actress in a Broadcast Network or Cable Series, Drama

Melanie Lynskey, Yellowjackets (Showtime)

Best Actress in a Streaming Series, Drama

*Tie* Britt Lower, Severance (Apple TV+) and Laura Linney, Ozark (Netflix)

Best Actor in a Broadcast Network or Cable Series, Drama

Bob Odenkirk, Better Call Saul (AMC)

Best Actor in a Streaming Series, Drama

Lee Jung-jae, Squid Game (Netflix)

Best Supporting Actress in a Broadcast Network or Cable Series, Drama

Rhea Seehorn, Better Call Saul (AMC)

Best Supporting Actress in a Streaming Series, Drama

Sadie Sink, Stranger Things (Netflix)

Best Supporting Actor in a Broadcast Network or Cable Series, Drama

Giancarlo Esposito, Better Call Saul (AMC)

Best Actress in a Broadcast Network or Cable Series, Comedy

Quinta Brunson, Abbot Elementary (ABC)

Best Actress in a Streaming Series, Comedy

Selena Gomez, Only Murders in the Building (Hulu)

Best Actor in a Broadcast Network or Cable Series, Comedy

Bill Hader, Barry (HBO)

Best Actor in a Streaming Series, Comedy

Martin Short, Only Murders in the Building (Hulu)

Best Supporting Actress in a Broadcast Network or Cable Series, Comedy

Janelle James, Abbott Elementary (ABC)

Best Supporting Actress in a Streaming Series, Comedy

Hannah Einbinder, Hacks (HBO Max)

Best Supporting Actor in a Broadcast Network or Cable Series, Comedy

Henry Winkler, Barry (HBO)

Best Supporting Actor in a Streaming Series, Comedy

Brett Goldstein, Ted Lasso (Apple TV+)

Best Actress in a Broadcast Network or Cable Limited Series, Anthology Series, or TV Movie

Sarah Paulson, Impeachment: American Crime Story (FX)

Best Actress in a Streaming Limited or Anthology Series or Movie

Amanda Seyfried, The Dropout (Hulu)

Best Actor in a Broadcast Network or Cable Limited Series, Anthology Series, or TV Movie

Oscar Isaac, Scenes from a Marriage (HBO)

Best Actor in a Streaming Limited or Anthology Series or Movie

Michael Keaton, Dopesick (Hulu)

Best Supporting Actress in a Broadcast Network or Cable Limited Series, Anthology Series, or Movie

Jennifer Coolidge, The White Lotus (HBO)

Best Supporting Actress in a Streaming Limited or Anthology Series or Movie

Kaitlyn Dever, Dopesick (Hulu)

Best Supporting Actor in a Broadcast Network or Cable Limited Series, Anthology Series, or Movie

Murray Bartlett, The White Lotus (HBO)

Best Supporting Actor in a Streaming Series, Drama

John Turturro, Severance (Apple TV+)

Best Supporting Actor in a Streaming Limited or Anthology Series or Movie

Seth Rogen, Pam & Tommy (Hulu)

Best Game Show

Celebrity Family Feud (ABC)

Best Broadcast Network or Cable Docuseries or Non-Fiction Series

We Need to Talk About Cosby (Showtime)

Best Streaming Docuseries or Non-Fiction Series

The Beatles: Get Back (Disney+)

Best Broadcast Network or Cable Documentary TV Movie

End of the Line: The Women of Standing Rock (Fuse)

Best Streaming Documentary Television Movie

Lucy & Desi (Prime Video)

Best Comedy or Standup Special

Norm Macdonald: Nothing Special (Netflix)

Best Animated Short Form Series

Love, Death + Robots (Netflix)

Best Short Form Live-Action Series

I Think You Should Leave with Tim Robinson (Netflix)

Best Writing in a Broadcast Network or Cable Series, Comedy

Quinta Brunson, Abbott Elementary “Pilot” (ABC)

Best Writing in a Streaming Series, Comedy

Lucia Aniello, Paul W. Downs, and Jen Statsky, Hacks “The One, The Only” (HBO Max)

Best Directing in a Broadcast Network or Cable Series, Comedy

Bill Hader, Barry – “701N” (HBO)

Best Directing in a Streaming Series, Comedy

Lucia Aniello, Hacks “There Will Be Blood” (HBO Max)

Best Writing in a Broadcast Network or Cable Series, Drama

Dan Fogelman, This is Us “The Train” (NBC)

Best Writing in a Streaming Series, Drama

Dan Erickson, Severance “The We We Are” (Apple TV+)

Best Directing in a Broadcast Network or Cable Series, Drama

Karyn Kusama, Yellowjackets – “Pilot” (Showtime)

Best Directing in a Streaming Series, Drama

Ben Stiller, Severance “The We We Are” (Apple TV+)

Best Writing in a Broadcast Network or Cable Limited Series, Anthology Series, or Movie

Mike White, The White Lotus “Mysterious Monkeys” (HBO)

Best Writing in a Streaming Limited Series, Anthology Series, or Movie

Danny Strong, Dopesick “The People vs Purdue Pharma” (Hulu)

Best Directing in a Broadcast Network or Cable Limited Series, Anthology Series, or Movie

Mike White, The White Lotus “Mysterious Monkeys” (HBO)

Best Directing in a Streaming Limited Series, Anthology Series, or Movie

Lake Bell, Pam & Tommy “The Master Beta” (Hulu)

Special Honorary Awards

TV Breakout Star – Quinta Brunson

TV Icon Award – Giancarlo Esposito

Virtuoso Award – Mandy Moore

Spotlight Award – As We See It

Legacy Award – Star Trek: Strange New Worlds

Best of Variety

Sign up for Variety’s Newsletter. For the latest news, follow us on Facebook, Twitter, and Instagram.

Click here to read the full article.