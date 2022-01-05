‘The White Lotus’ Season 2 Casts ‘Sopranos’ Star Michael Imperioli

Michael Imperioli is set to star in Season 2 of HBO’s “The White Lotus.”

Imperioli, best known for starring as Christopher Moltisanti in “The Sopranos,” will play Dominic Di Grasso, who travels to the White Lotus resort with his eldery father and son, a recent college graduate, in tow.

More from Variety

Imperioli is the first cast member HBO has confirmed as a part of Season 2. However, it was reported in October 2021 that Jennifer Coolidge had joined that cast after starring in Season 1. HBO declined to comment at the time.

The series debuted in July 2021. The season was set at the fictional White Lotus resort in Hawaii and followed a group of visitors with seemingly perfect lives over six episodes.

More to come …

Best of Variety

Sign up for Variety’s Newsletter. For the latest news, follow us on Facebook, Twitter, and Instagram.