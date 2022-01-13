‘The White Lotus’ Murray Bartlett Joins Hulu Limited Series ‘Immigrant’ – The Hamden Journal

The White Lotus star and SAG Award nominee Murray Bartlett has boarded Hulu’s limited series Immigrant, which hails from Pam & Tommy creator Robert Siegel. He joins star and executive producer Kumail Nanjiani.

Written and executive produced by Siegel, Immigrant is the true story of Somen “Steve” Banerjee (Nanjiani), the Indian-American entrepreneur who started Chippendales. The series will detail the insane, darkly comedic, crime-ridden story behind the unique male revue that became a cultural phenomenon.

Bartlett joins the series as a series regular and will appear as Nick De Noia. Producer-choreographer Nick De Noia is a charming, fast-talking New Yorker who’s certain he’s God’s gift to entertainment. Just ask him. He is the person responsible for transforming Chippendales from a seedy male strip joint in West LA to the global juggernaut it would one day become. A man of many passions, Nick loves drinking, drugs, women, men–and most of all, show biz.

Siegel and Nanjiani executive produce Immigrants alongside Dylan Sellers, Jenni Konner, Ramin Bahrani, Emily V. Gordon and Rajiv Joseph, who will write on the series along with Mehar Sethi. Siegel and Konner serve as co-showrunners and Bahrani will direct. Jacqui Rivera is co-executive producer, Nora Silver is producer and Annie Wyman is co-producer. 20th Television serves as the studio on the series.

Bartlett, whose previous credits include Tales of the City and Looking, garnered great attention for his work as hotel manager Armond in HBO’s The White Lotus, which has been renewed for a second season. In the Mike White satire series, Bartlett’s Armond deals with a handful of entitled and privileged guests who test his patience and his sobriety. Bartlett received a number of honors for his work in the series, including nominations for the 2022 Critics Choice Awards and Screen Actors Guild Awards. He is set to appear in HBO’s The Last of Us, a series adaptation of the widely popular PlayStation video game.

