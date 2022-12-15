‘The White Lotus’ Breakout Star Simona Tabasco Signs With WME – The Hamden Journal

EXCLUSIVE: Rising Italian actress Simona Tabasco, known for her breakout role in season 2 of HBO’s The White Lotus, has signed with WME for representation.

Tabasco starred in The White Lotus as the tenacious and ambitious Sicilian local, Lucia, who frequents the hotel in search of both personal and professional opportunities amongst its clientele.

Originally known for her work in Italy, Tabasco has starred as Dr. Elisa Russo on the medical drama Doc – Nelle Tue Mani (Doc – In Your Hands) since it premiered on RaiUno in 2020. She made her streaming debut as Nora in 2021 as the lead of the Italian Netflix series Luna Park.

She has also been a series regular on both RaiUno’s I Bastardi di Pizzofalcone (The Bastards of Pizzofalcone) and È Arrivata la Felicità (Happiness Arrived), as well as on Fuoriclasse 2 (Out of Class 2). She made her film debut in the Ciak Award-nominated film Perez, for which she won the Guglielmo Biraghi award at the Nastro d’Argento Awards in 2015, and followed with a starring role in 2016’s I Babysitter, 2018’s Bob & Marys and 2020’s The Ties.

Originally from Naples, Tabasco is a regular at Milan Fashion Week and received Filming Italy’s Young Generation award at the Venice Film Festival in September. She currently resides in Rome.

She continues to be repped by Volver Actor in Italy and imPRint in the US.