The West Hollywood condo Leslie Jordan bought before he died is up for sale again

Leslie Jordan, seen in 2021, died in October. (Damian Dovarganes / Associated Press)

The West Hollywood home that actor Leslie Jordan purchased months before his untimely death is back on the real-estate market.

The 1,607-square-foot condo, with two bedrooms and two bathrooms, was a milestone purchase for the “Will & Grace” and “American Horror Story” star, who in August revealed that he had never in his 67 years bought a “piece of property.”

But the late-in-life home buyer, who celebrated the acquisition with a rendition of the theme song to “The Jeffersons” sitcom, never moved into the Empire West building.

The Emmy winner died months later at the scene of a car accident in Los Angeles in October. (The L.A. County coroner’s office has listed his cause of death as “deferred” pending further investigation.)

“This was the first home Leslie had ever purchased — he was so excited to move into the condo and never had the chance,” real-estate agent Eric Rojany of Pinnacle Estate Properties told People. “Losing him was such a great loss for the world. He brought so much light and laughter to everyone he interacted with.”

The property is currently listed for $1.79 million. The full-service building unit boasts a modern kitchen with an all-white waterfall countertop and a large patio off the living room with floor-to-ceiling glass that offers unobstructed views of Los Angeles.

The beloved actor, whose witty musings and Southern accent made him a social media star, was very proud of the space and featured it on his Instagram account on a few occasions.

“It’s never too late to be happy, y’all,” the “Call Me Kat” star said in an Instagram video posted Aug. 13 to announce his purchase.

In November, “The Masked Singer” aired Jordan’s final appearance on the Fox singing competition and dedicated the episode to the actor.

This story originally appeared in Los Angeles Times.