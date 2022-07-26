The Weeknd’s ‘After Hours’ album to inspire haunted house for Halloween Horror Nights

Pop sensation The Weeknd’s hit album “After Hours” will soundtrack the spooky fun this year at Universal Orlando’s Halloween Horror Nights — in the form of a haunted house.

Halloween Horror Nights usually features houses themed around movies like “Ghostbusters” and shows such as “Stranger Things.” On rare occasions, it has showcased houses centered around musical acts such as Black Sabbath and Alice Cooper.

This year, however, is unprecedented as it marks the first time that a haunted house is based around an album.

Abel Makkonen Tesfaye, the Grammy-winning artist known as The Weeknd, is teaming with Universal to create a haunted house where guests can expect to be “stalked by slashers, bandaged maniacs, gruesome toad-like creatures and other unfathomable horrors from the mind of the artist.”

Some of the album’s songs may be played in the house itself and “reimagined as a horror movie soundtrack,” according to Universal’s press release.

Visitors can check out the haunted house at Universal Orlando Resort and Universal Studios Hollywood. The house in Orlando will open September 2 while Hollywood’s opens September 8 — and both will run until October 31. Tickets for each event are already on sale.

Universal has already announced the themes of three other haunted house attractions.

Michael Myers will be returning yet again in a Halloween-themed house; Blumhouse Productions, who’s produced several iconic horror films including “Get Out,” will have its own dedicated house; and Universal Monsters Dracula, The Mummy and The Wolf Man will also be featured in a house.

It’s been two years since “After Hours” released — but it’s still racking up milestones. In April, the Recording Industry Association of America certified “Blinding Lights” as platinum 10 times while “Heartless” achieved platinum status three times, two hit tracks on the album.

“Halloween has always been significant to my music, so this is a total dream come to life,” The Weeknd added in the press release. “I cannot wait for people to experience this madness!”