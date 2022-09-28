The Weather Channel’s Jim Cantore on Hurricane Ian’s path

The Weather Channel’s Jim Cantore on Hurricane Ian’s path

by

Storyful

Hurricane Ian Whips Up Strong Waves as Storm Barrels Toward Florida

Strong waves whipped up by Hurricane Ian pummelled a pier in Key West on Tuesday, September 27, as the storm barrelled toward Florida’s west coast.Footage by Gwen Filosa shows waves lashing people standing out on Edward B Knight Pier.By 2 am on Wednesday, the National Hurricane Center (NHC) said the storm was 95 miles southwest of Naples with maximum wind speeds of 120 mph.Ian was “expected to cause life-threatening storm surge, catastrophic winds and flooding in the Florida peninsula,” the NHC said. Credit: Gwen Filosa via Storyful