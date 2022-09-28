The Weather Channel’s Jim Cantore on Hurricane Ian’s path

Storyful

Hurricane Ian Whips Up Strong Waves as Storm Barrels Toward Florida

Strong waves whipped up by Hurricane Ian pummelled a pier in Key West on Tuesday, September 27, as the storm barrelled toward Florida’s west coast.Footage by Gwen Filosa shows waves lashing people standing out on Edward B Knight Pier.By 2 am on Wednesday, the National Hurricane Center (NHC) said the storm was 95 miles southwest of Naples with maximum wind speeds of 120 mph.Ian was “expected to cause life-threatening storm surge, catastrophic winds and flooding in the Florida peninsula,” the NHC said. Credit: Gwen Filosa via Storyful