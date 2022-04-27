The Way Of Water’ – The Hamden Journal

Shazam: Fury of the Gods will no longer bow on the same day as Avatar 2, which is Dec. 16, rather Dec. 21.

Disney and Avatar 2 producer Jon Landau let theater owners know today at CinemaCon that, yes, it’s true: Avatar 2 is sticking to its Christmas corridor release date. In addition, Disney showed off a trailer and titled the film, Avatar: The Way of Water. The sequel to the 2009 Oscar winning movie, which is also the highest grossing of all-time at $2.8 billion, will have the trailer we saw today at CinemaCon play during the first week of Doctor Strange and the Multiverse of Madness, exclusively in theaters. During the second week of May, the Avatar 2 trailer will then go online.