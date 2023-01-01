The Way of Water Rises To $1.379B Global, Nears $1B Overseas – The Hamden Journal

Refresh for latest…: James Cameron’s Avatar: The Way of Water rang in the New Year with another $186.7M from 52 international markets for a $1.379B global cume to date. Excluding China, the film rose 4% from last weekend’s Christmas frame offshore (including China it was even with last session). The international box office now stands at an estimated $957M, meaning Way of Water will cross $1B overseas early this week.

The 20th Century Studios/Disney title is now the 15th biggest movie of all time globally, overtaking Harry Potter and the Deathly Hallows Part 2.

Overseas, it remains the No. 1 non-local movie in all markets and is the 13th biggest international release ever. It’s also the highest grossing release of the year offshore and the 2nd of the pandemic.

The midweeks were very strong and the majority of markets posted a third weekend that was higher than the second (which played over Christmas), including the UK (+51%), Australia (+44%), Germany (+40%), France (+24%), Italy (+4%), Brazil (+1%) and Mexico (+1%). Many others saw slight drops.

China saw a 42% increase from last weekend, posting an estimated $36.9M for the session which lifts the estimated cume to $152.8M, passing Jurassic World Dominion as the biggest Hollywood import of the year.

In IMAX, Way of Water grew by 4% this weekend, posting the 2nd best ever result for a 3rd weekend. In 19 days it has reached $152.2M in worldwide IMAX box office, now behind only Avatar, Star Wars: The Force Awakens and Avengers: Endgame for the format.

Eighteen countries ring in the New Year with Avatar: The Way of Water now officially their biggest ever IMAX release (the growing list includes such key markets as India, Germany, Thailand and South Korea, along with France, Turkey, Italy, Belgium and Switzerland).

