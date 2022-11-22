The Way of Water makes waves with stunning final trailer

The final trailer for Avatar: The Way of Water made a splash at the top of the week during Monday Night Football on ESPN.

The stunning 2-minute trailer offers a last sneak peek at what awaits audiences when the film dives into theaters next month. Family seems to be a central theme of the sequel, with the opening showing Na’vi children frolicking and cuddling with their parents on the idyllic moon Pandora.

It’s been 13 years since the first Avatar hit theaters, and about the same amount of time has passed for our characters. Sam Worthington and Zoe Saldaña return as Jake and Neytiri, who now live in the jungles of Pandora with their growing family, including Neteyam (Jamie Flatters), Lo’ak (Britain Dalton), Tuk (Trinity Bliss), and the adopted human child Spider (Jack Champion).

Sigourney Weaver, who previously played Grace Augustine, the former head of the Avatar Program that put Jake in the body of a Na’vi hybrid, now takes on a new role: Kiri, one of Jake and Neytiri’s adopted children born from the brain-dead body of Grace’s Avatar.

When their old friends at the RDA rear their heads again, the parents and their kids are pushed out of their home towards the waters, where they encounter the Metkayina, a clan of Na’vi who have adapted to ocean life. In the new trailer, we see one of Jake and Neytiri’s kids learning to ride one of the Metkayina’s water creatures in much the same way Jake learns to bond with the winged creatures of Pandora in the first film.

Avatar The Way of Water

20th Century Studios It’s time for war (again) in ‘Avatar: The Way of Water.’

Stephen Lang returns as Col. Quaritch, now in an Avatar form after his human body died in the first film. Kate Winslet and Cliff Curtis play Ronal and Tonowari, the joint leaders of the Metkayina.

“Treat them as our brothers and sisters,” Tonowari tells his clan. “Teach them our ways.”

Avatar: The Way of Water hits theaters Dec. 16. Watch the trailer above.

