The Way Of Water’ Flies Past $1.7B Global – The Hamden Journal

Refresh for latest…: That was fast. Coming out of its fourth weekend of release, James Cameron’s Avatar: The Way of Water has topped $1.7B globally and become the No. 7 biggest movie of all time worldwide.

With an estimated $1.708B through Sunday, the 20th Century Studios/Disney sequel has overtaken 2019’s The Lion King ($1.663B) and 2015’s Jurassic World ($1.672B) as it leaps up the chart.

Riding past $1.19B at the international box office, the sci-fi epic has become the highest-grossing overseas release of the pandemic era and the No. 5 title ever offshore behind Avatar, Avengers: Endgame, Titanic and Avengers: Infinity War.

The international session delivered $132.6M in 52 markets for an estimated overseas running total of $1,191.3M. The weekend haul repped a 30% drop from last frame, but a significant number of markets saw increases including Brazil (+83%), Spain (+53%) and Germany (+4%).

WoW remains the No. 1 non-local movie in all markets after four weeks (save for Kuwait where M3GAN dethroned the Na’vi this session), and has become the biggest studio movie ever in India.

The Top 5 markets to date are China ($188.3M), France ($107.2M), Germany ($92.6M), Korea ($85.6M) and the UK ($69.1M).

After 24 days, the IMAX total has reached $189.5M, making it the format’s fourth biggest release ever. Internationally, it’s at $122M, the third best result of all time.

Meanwhile, Universal/DreamWorks Animation’s Puss In Boots: The Last Wish is closing in on $200M globally, having passed $100M at the international box office this weekend. The session was worth $25.9M in 77 offshore markets for an overseas cume to date of $109.7M. Globally, it’s a whisker away from $200M with $197.4M through Sunday.

