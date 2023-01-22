The Way of Water’ Crosses $2B At Worldwide Box Office – The Hamden Journal

Refresh for latest…: It’s now official, James Cameron’s Avatar: The Way of Water has become the sixth movie ever to cross the $2B mark worldwide. It is also the filmmaker’s third to hit the milestone, alongside Titanic and the original Avatar.

The mega-achievement was presaged ahead of the weekend with the global gross on the 20th Century Studios/Disney sequel now $2.024B through Sunday. That includes $1.426B from overseas turnstiles. This means that offshore, Way of Water has become the No. 4 title of all time, jumping past Avengers: Infinity War and behind only Avatar, Avengers: Endgame and Titanic. This gives Cameron bragging rights to three of the top four movies ever at the international box office.

On a worldwide basis, Way of Water remains the No. 6 film ever, with the Na’vi next set on leap-frogging Infinity War and Star Wars: The Force Awakens. When that happens later this week, the epic sci-fi adventure will become the No. 4 movie of all time globally – and give Cameron three of the top four.

Also globally, Avatar: The Way of Water has grossed $227M from IMAX, overtaking Star Wars: The Force Awakens to become the 2nd highest grossing movie in the format’s history.

This sixth weekend overall saw a 38% drop overseas, bringing in a further $53.6M. Owing to the opening of several titles for Lunar New Year (more to come below), Avatar 2 had a 56% drop in China, however it has reached $229.7M there and stands as the highest grossing studio film of the pandemic era in the market, also having passed the original release of the first Avatar.

The Top 10 overseas markets to date are: China ($229.7M), France ($129.8M), Germany ($117M), Korea ($96.9M), the UK ($81.9M), India ($57.9M), Australia ($55.1M), Mexico ($51.4M), Spain ($47M) and Italy ($45.3M).

MORE…