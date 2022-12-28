The Way of Water’ Crosses $1B Global Box Office – The Hamden Journal

WEDNESDAY UPDATE:, Refresh for latest… James Cameron’s Avatar: The Way of Water has officially topped the $1B global mark. As we wrote yesterday (see below), the 20th Century Studios/Disney sequel got to the milestone with Tuesday’s grosses. This benchmark has been met in just 14 days of worldwide release.

Way of Water now has bragging rights to being the fastest to $1B since Spider-Man: No Way Home and the fastest to the mark in 2022. It has also become only the 6th film ever to cross $1B in its first two weeks of release, and the 4th Disney release to do so.

Tuesday gave the Na’vi $50.8M from offshore markets and $23.8M domestically.

MORE…

PREVIOUS, TUESDAY: James Cameron’s Avatar: The Way of Water is close on its way to the $1B global box office mark, having more than handily crossed $900M worldwide through its second Monday. This is the latest benchmark for the highly-anticipated sequel, and comes just 13 days after global rollout began. With $955.1M through Monday, The Way of Water has become the No. 3 highest-grosser of 2022 and the No. 4 biggest film of the pandemic era. What’s more, it is expected to hit the $1B worldwide milestone with today’s turnout.

Through Monday, the split is $293.2M domestic and $661.9M at the international box office. Internationally, Way of Water now stands as the No. 2 release of 2022 and No. 3 studio title of the pandemic era.

Midweeks last week were very strong and the sci-fi epic is continuing that trend this week with vacations in full swing and a lot of holiday distractions in the rear-view. France and Italy, for example, saw their best days of play on this week’s Monday since the film opened.

Monday’s total offshore haul was $52.2M, domestic’s was $31.5M.

The Top 5 overseas markets through Monday are China ($104.5M), France ($60.5M), Korea ($55.4M), Germany ($41.5M) and India ($39.2M).

On Tuesday, and not included in the totals above, the 20th Century Studios/Disney sci-fi epic rose to a running cume of $108.7M in China per local estimates. Ticketing service Maoyan has again increased its projections, now seeing a $170M final. In Korea, local estimates bring the cume through Tuesday to $58.2M.