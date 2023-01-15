The Way Of Water Closing In On $1.9B Global Box Office – The Hamden Journal

Refresh for latest…: James Cameron’s Avatar: The Way of Water continues to outdo itself having crossed $1.8B globally and reaching nearly $1.9B at the worldwide box office through this weekend. It should pass that next milestone early this coming week.

The estimated global cume through Sunday is $1.894B. It still ranks as the No. 7 biggest movie of all time. Ahead of it at No. 6 is Spider-Man: No Way Home with $1.921B, so it should overtake that soon.

After strong mid-weeks, the 20th Century Studios/Disney sequel added $88.6M at the international box office this weekend (-36%), bringing its offshore total to $1.331B. It remains the No. 5 biggest overseas release ever, behind Avatar, Avengers: Endgame, Titanic and Avengers: Infinity War. It’s closing in on Infinity War ($1.37B) to jump up a notch on the international chart. It is already the top release internationally of the pandemic era.

China is still the top market, passing $200M to land at $211.8M through Sunday. It is now the highest grossing studio film of the pandemic era, passing F9. It has also passed the original release of Avatar ($204M). WoW will enjoy extended play in the Middle Kingdom, although its strong run will be challenged by the arrival of Chinese New Year on January 22 when several local titles will take up a lot of air.

China is followed by France at $120.5M, Germany’s $106.9M, Korea’s $92.7M, the UK at $76.8M, India ($56.7M), Australia ($50.9M), Mexico ($48.8M), Spain ($43.7M) and Italy ($43.1M).

Avatar: The Way of Water remained the No. 1 non-local movie in all markets across its fifth weekend, save for Kuwait, Saudi Arabia, Paraguay and Central America.

