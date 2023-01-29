The Way of Water’ Breaks Box Office Records For CJ 4DPlex – The Hamden Journal

EXCLUSIVE: When a tentpole works at the global box office, there’s a ripple effect with exhibition partners, not just the studio, bathing in riches. Such is the case for CJ 4DPlex’s Screen X and 4DX auditoriums which can brag that Avatar: The Way of Water, as it clocks $2.1 billion worldwide, is the exhibitor’s highest grossing movie of all-time with $85M.

4DX theaters are those employing multi-sensory technology which submerge moviegoers into a pic’s action with over 21 unique motion and environmental effects. 4DX auditoriums include motion, vibration, scent, rain, mist, bubbles, fog, smoke, wind, temperature changes, and strobe lights in their presentation of a movie. CJ’s ScreenX are those 180-degree wraparound screens in which portions of a movie expand to play on the walls of a theater.

Top Gun Maverick was previously the highest grossing film for CJ 4DPlex with $62.5M made from combined 4DX and ScreenX auditoriums. Prior to Top Gun 2, it was Spider-Man: No Way Home which made $48.3M.

Not only is Avatar: The Way of Water the highest grossing title all-time for CJ 4DPlex, but it’s the fastest to reach $40M (15 days) and $60M (24 days) for the company. Stateside, Avatar 2 has made $17.5M to date, with $68M from abroad.

CJ 4DPLEX worked closely with 20th Century Studios, Avatar 2 filmmaker James Cameron and Lightstorm Entertainment to ensure the highest quality presentation for the sequel.

“We want to thank James Cameron, Jon Landau and everyone at 20th Century Studios and Lightstorm Entertainment for creating a film that has reminded audiences what it’s like to experience an epic movie on the big screen,” said Jongryul Kim, CEO, CJ 4DPLEX. “We’re not surprised that the visual masterpiece that is ‘Avatar: The Way of Water’ has sailed past our 4DX and ScreenX box office records and has made CJ 4DPLEX history.”

“James Cameron has done it again — delivering an epic blockbuster that has shattered box office records in our premium formats worldwide,” said Don Savant, CEO and President, CJ 4DPLEX America. “This is testament that great stories combined with great premium experiences will bring audiences to theatres in record numbers.”

Meanwhile, Avatar 2 continues to rally in Imax with a global weekend of $21M, 36% of its $58.1M seventh weekend. In North America, Imax counts an $83M of Avatar 2‘s $620.6M running total (or 13%), while worldwide the large format screens have fueled $239M, 11% of the pic’s $2.1 billion worldwide take.