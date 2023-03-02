‘The Way Home’ Picked Up For Second Season By Hallmark Channel – The Hamden Journal

EXCLUSIVE: Hallmark’s The Way Home — the network’s first new original series in almost seven years — has been renewed for a second season.

The drama that stars Andie MacDowell and Chyler Leigh has been a ratings winner since premiering Jan. 15, regularly topping Bravo’s Real Housewives of Potomac, TLC’s 90 Day Fiancé: The Other Way, and HGTV’s Home Town on Sunday nights. It ranks as the No. 1 most-watched program on Sundays among households, P2+, W18+ and P18+ on a L+SD basis.

The audience has also increased throughout the season among women and younger viewers (+54% with W25-54, +42% with P25-54, +59% with W18-49 and +34% with P18-49). On a L+3 basis through Feb. 19, The Way Home is the No. 2 most-watched program overall with HHs, P2+, W18+ and P18+, second only to Hallmark’s own original movie.

“The press and our audience have enthusiastically embraced The Way Home from the first episode making the decision to renew the series an easy one,” said Lisa Hamilton Daly, Executive Vice President, Programming, Hallmark Media. “We’re thrilled to be able to continue the journey of the Landry family and can’t wait for fans to see what’s next.”

“Heather Conkie, Alexandra Clarke and Marly Reed have created a rich, textured story filled with heart and mixed with intrigue that’s proven to be a winning combination,” added Laurie Ferneau, Senior Vice President, Development, Hallmark Media. “Season two is sure to bring more drama and mystery as the Landry family’s history is revealed.”

The series follows three generations of Landry women who embark on a journey to find their way back to each other while learning important lessons about their family’s past. The cast of the multigenerational family drama includes MacDowell (Maid), Leigh (Supergirl), Evan Williams (Blonde), Sadie Laflamme-Snow (The Apprentice), Alex Hook (I Am Frankie), Al Mukadam (Pretty Hard Cases, The Detail), Jefferson Brown (Masters of Romance, Slasher) and David Webster (Luckiest Girl Alive, In the Dark).

The Way Home is executive produced by Marly Reed, Arnie Zipursky and Lauren MacKinlay for Neshama Entertainment; Larry Grimaldi, Hannah Pillemer and Fernando Szew for MarVista Entertainment; and Heather Conkie, Alexandra Clarke, MacDowell and Leigh.